Summit Healthcare REIT, Inc. COO/CFO Elizabeth Pagliarini participates in the 2022 American Bankruptcy Institute Health Care Program

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elizabeth Pagliarini, COO/CFO of Summit Healthcare REIT, Inc. ("Summit") participated in the 2022 American Bankruptcy Institute Health Care Program held in Nashville, Tennessee on October 27 and 28, 2022. This unique event, the third of its kind, focused on the future of healthcare and the latest restructurings in this critical industry while panelists explored the key issues that will plague the health care sphere in the coming year. Ms. Pagliarini lent her considerable experience on a panel focused on distress in senior living facilities due to lower census and depletion of the CARES Act funding.

About Summit Healthcare REIT, Inc.

Summit is a publicly registered non-traded REIT that is focused on investing in seniors housing and care real estate located throughout the United States. The current portfolio includes interests in 53 facilities in 14 states. Please visit our website at: http://www.summithealthcarereit.com

