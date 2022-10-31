Tesseract Ventures Awarded Phase III Contract with MacDill Air Force Base

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tesseract Ventures announced today that it was entering into a new phase in its ongoing R&D partnership with the US Air Force, with the signing of a contract to develop 21st century smart space technologies for MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida.

"This is our first step towards providing our airmen with 21st century capabilities. From the ability to collaborate and ideate in 3D to providing instantaneous, collaborative information during routine and emergency scenarios, the possibilities are endless." Lt Col Taylor Johnston, Chief of Innovation 6th Air Refueling Wing.

"The Air Force has always been a center of innovation and a launch pad for world-changing new technologies. We are honored to work alongside some of the military's most visionary minds, as we develop technologies that can make our Air Force more efficient and better connected, while keeping our service people safer both on the base and in the field." said John Boucard, founder and CEO, Tesseract Ventures.

The Tesseract Smart Space LT is a physical collaboration and data visualization hub that brings together information from every part of a mission or base for improved situational awareness, dynamic decision making, digital twins, and better operational control. Using radical software, touchscreens, augmented reality and next-generation data visualization, the Tesseract can reveal critical insights at a time when the military is challenged to analyze and visualize massive amounts of data. The Tesseract LT provides a completely multisensorial data environment for teams to collaborate with the assistance of multiple data streams.

For more information, visit https://tesseractventures.io/ts_products/smart-space

