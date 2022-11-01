DTEN To Highlight Hybrid Work Expertise, Showcase New Video Collaboration Solutions At Annual Zoom User Event

Zoomtopia 2022 includes DTEN presentations on hybrid work and collaboration equity, plus hands-on demonstration of new DTEN D7X Series.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DTEN, a leading provider of video-first, touch-enabled conferencing solutions, is a 2022 Global Sponsor, exhibitor, and session presenter at Zoomtopia. DTEN highlights at Zoomtopia include sessions on effectively and inclusively collaborating across the hybrid workplace; demonstrations of the new all-in-one, AI-powered DTEN D7X Series; and an early look at DTEN's next breakthrough innovation. Zoomtopia is scheduled for November 8-9, both in-person and as a virtual event.

DTEN D7X Demo At Zoomtopia (PRNewswire)

"DTEN is committed to optimizing collaboration in every room, office and workspace across the hybrid continuum."

"DTEN devices deliver remarkable Zoom experiences. At Zoomtopia, IT professionals and users can see our advanced, award-winning collaboration solutions firsthand," says Nia Celestin, the company's Head of Marketing. "We will also be sharing strategies and best practices gained from working with clients in hybrid offices, schools and higher education institutions, healthcare facilities, and more."

At Booth #15 in the Zoomtopia exhibit hall, DTEN will demonstrate a wide range of collaboration solutions:

Experience the new DTEN D7X Series. Inclusive, productive, comprehensive: all-in-one design combined with AI-enabled video, sound, and whiteboard to deliver a powerful collaboration tool. Windows and Android versions will be available.

Discover how DTEN optimizes collaboration. Ideate with Zoom Whiteboard and DTEN ONboard . Gain control over meetings via DTEN Mate. Use Inclusiview on DTEN ME Pro for better meeting equity. All of DTEN's latest collaboration innovations will be on display.

Learn how DTEN devices power the hybrid workplace. Explore the ways DTEN devices may be purposed for workspace reservations, virtual reception, and hot desking.

Get a preview of DTEN's next innovation. Be the first to see DTEN's new, game-changing "pro" devices.

DTEN team members will also be delivering two informative sessions at Zoomtopia:

How to Improve Meeting Equity in a Hybrid Work Environment will be co-presented by Nia Celestin , Head of Marketing at DTEN, and Austin Dobbs , Product Specialist Strategy and Enablement Lead at Zoom. The session is scheduled on Tuesday, November 8 at 11am PT .

Meeting the Collaboration Challenge in Hybrid Work will be co-presented by Celestin and her colleague, Scott Krueckeberg , Head of Strategic Alliances at DTEN. This session is planned for Tuesday, November 8 at 1:30pm PT .

"DTEN is committed to optimizing collaboration in every room, office and workspace across the hybrid continuum," continues Celestin. "Zoomtopia provides an opportunity to directly interact with our well-engineered, elegantly designed devices."

Zoomtopia is held in-person in San Jose, CA and is available virtually throughout the Americas; to register for the event, visit https://zoomtopia.com .

DTEN is changing the way people connect and collaborate through immersive, video-first devices and subscription services. Our solutions are found in businesses, schools, homes, and hybrid environments worldwide, delivering intuitive, high-quality, and real-life video conference experiences for every meeting space. As recipient of multiple international awards, DTEN is recognized for plug-and-play simplicity, superior audiovisual clarity, and fluent, elegant designs. DTEN was founded in 2015 and headquartered in San Jose, California; find more at www.DTEN.com.

For more information, please contact smckenzie@tropospheremarketing.com or pr@dten.com .

DTEN (PRNewsfoto/DTEN) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DTEN