SCA Pharma Awarded Multi-Year Contract with Vizient, Supporting Better Drug Accessibility

WINDSOR, Conn., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SCA Pharma, a nationally recognized leader in the 503B compounded pharmaceuticals outsourcing industry, providing quality, service, and value to hospitals nationwide, has announced today that Vizient has awarded a multi-year agreement to the company for its full range of 503B ready-to-use products. Vizient is one of the nation's leading health care performance improvement companies trusted by over 60% of U.S. health care organizations.

A 503B/cGMP assessment of SCA Pharma was completed by independent third-party experts as a requirement for the contract. The assessment concluded that both of SCA's current facilities were producing high-quality, safe, and efficacious products in compliance with 503B requirements and that expansion projects would provide increased production volume while still maintaining cGMP standards.

By partnering with SCA Pharma, Vizient members can benefit greatly from outsourcing their pharmaceutical needs. SCA Pharma partners with hospitals to deliver critical medicines and assist with improving pharmacy operations and is proven to be dependable, delivering on-time medications of the highest quality. SCA Pharma works as an extension of hospital pharmacies to deliver lifesaving medications to those who need them most. We are working to redefine what it means to be a 503B pharmaceutical partner for hospitals and provide industry-leading insights and solutions to optimize pharmacies across the country.

"We are honored to have been awarded this agreement with Vizient to allow better access to essential medications to hospitals and health systems nationwide", said Scott Luce, CEO of SCA Pharma. "Access to high quality compounded products is essential for patient care. At SCA Pharma, we pride ourselves on producing and delivering only the highest quality, cGMP compliant 503B medications for our customers."

About SCA Pharma

SCA Pharma is a nationally recognized leader in the FDA 503B outsourcing industry, specializing in providing the highest quality sterile admixture services and pre-filled syringes to hospital and health-care facility pharmacies. The company serves all therapeutic areas of pharmacy — including critical care, labor and delivery, anesthesia, and pain management — and maintains a wide portfolio of products, including ready-to-use and drug-shortage medications.

