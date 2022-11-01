Sunoco LP Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results

Reports third quarter results including net income of $83 million , Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $276 million and Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted (1) of $196 million

Executes a definitive agreement to acquire Peerless Oil & Chemicals, Inc., a leading terminal operator and refined product logistics business in Puerto Rico

Increases full-year 2022 Adjusted EBITDA(1)(2) guidance to $845 to $865 million

DALLAS, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) ("SUN" or the "Partnership") today reported financial and operating results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2022.

Sunoco LP Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sunoco LP) (PRNewswire)

Financial and Operational Highlights

For the three months ended September 30, 2022, net income was $83 million versus $104 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the quarter was $276 million compared with $198 million in the third quarter of 2021. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA(1) reflects higher reported fuel margins and the impact of recent acquisitions.

Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted(1), for the quarter was $196 million, compared to $146 million a year ago.

The Partnership sold approximately 2.0 billion gallons of fuel in the third quarter of 2022, up approximately 1% from the third quarter of 2021. Fuel margin for all gallons sold was 13.9 cents per gallon for the quarter compared to 11.3 cents per gallon a year ago.

Distribution and Coverage

On October 25, 2022, the Board of Directors of SUN's general partner declared a distribution for the third quarter of 2022 of $0.8255 per unit, or $3.3020 per unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be paid on November 18, 2022 to common unitholders of record on November 4, 2022. SUN's current quarter cash coverage was 2.2 times and trailing twelve months coverage was 1.8 times.

Liquidity and Leverage

At September 30, 2022, SUN had $704 million of borrowings against its revolving credit facility and other long-term debt of $2.7 billion. The Partnership maintained liquidity of approximately $789 million at the end of the quarter under its $1.5 billion revolving credit facility. SUN's leverage ratio of net debt to Adjusted EBITDA(1), calculated in accordance with its credit facility, was 3.7 times at the end of the third quarter.

Capital Spending

SUN's total capital expenditures for the third quarter were $42 million, which included $31 million for growth capital and $11 million for maintenance capital. For the full-year 2022, SUN expects growth capital expenditures of approximately $150 million and maintenance capital expenditures of approximately $50 million.

Peerless Oil & Chemicals, Inc. Acquisition

On October 28, 2022 the Partnership executed a definitive agreement to acquire Peerless Oil & Chemicals, Inc. ("Peerless") for $70 million, subject to customary working capital adjustments. Peerless is an established terminal operator that distributes fuel products to over 100 locations within Puerto Rico and throughout the Caribbean. The Partnership expects the acquisition to be immediately accretive to unitholders. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter, subject to customary closing conditions, and will be funded using amounts available under SUN's revolving credit facility.

SUN's segment results and other supplementary data are provided after the financial tables below.

(1) Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, are non-GAAP financial measures of performance that have limitations and should not be considered as a substitute for net income. Please refer to the discussion and tables under "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures" later in this news release for a discussion of our use of Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, and a reconciliation to net income. (2) A reconciliation of non-GAAP forward looking information to corresponding GAAP measures cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts due to the inherent difficulty in quantifying certain amounts due to a variety of factors, including the unpredictability of commodity price movements and future charges or reversals outside the normal course of business which may be significant.

Earnings Conference Call

Sunoco LP management will hold a conference call on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Central time (10:00 a.m. Eastern time) to discuss results and recent developments. To participate, dial 877-407-6184 (toll free) or 201-389-0877 approximately 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask for the Sunoco LP conference call. The call will also be accessible live and for later replay via webcast in the Investor Relations section of Sunoco's website at www.SunocoLP.com under Webcasts and Presentations.

Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) is a master limited partnership with core operations that include the distribution of motor fuel to approximately 10,000 convenience stores, independent dealers, commercial customers and distributors located in more than 40 U.S. states and territories as well as refined product transportation and terminalling assets. SUN's general partner is owned by Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET).

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include certain statements concerning expectations for the future that are forward-looking statements as defined by federal law. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond management's control. An extensive list of factors that can affect future results are discussed in the Partnership's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition to the risks and uncertainties previously disclosed, the Partnership has also been, or may in the future be, impacted by new or heightened risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent instability in commodity prices, and we cannot predict the length and ultimate impact of those risks. The Partnership undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect new information or events.

The information contained in this press release is available on our website at www.SunocoLP.com

Contacts

Investors:

Scott Grischow, Treasurer, Vice President – Investor Relations and Mergers & Acquisitions

(214) 840-5660, scott.grischow@sunoco.com

James Heckler, Director – Investor Relations and Corporate Finance

(214) 840-5415, james.heckler@sunoco.com

Media:

Alexis Daniel, Manager – Communications

(214) 981-0739, alexis.daniel@sunoco.com

– Financial Schedules Follow –

SUNOCO LP

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in millions)

(unaudited)



September 30,

2022

December 31,

2021 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 196

$ 25 Accounts receivable, net 730

526 Receivables from affiliates 10

12 Inventories, net 776

534 Other current assets 151

95 Total current assets 1,863

1,192







Property and equipment 2,675

2,581 Accumulated depreciation (1,007)

(914) Property and equipment, net 1,668

1,667 Other assets:





Finance lease right-of-use assets, net 9

9 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 514

517 Goodwill 1,588

1,568







Intangible assets 990

902 Accumulated amortization (396)

(360) Intangible assets, net 594

542 Other noncurrent assets 209

188 Investment in unconsolidated affiliate 129

132 Total assets $ 6,574

$ 5,815 Liabilities and equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 868

$ 515 Accounts payable to affiliates 110

59 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 326

291 Operating lease current liabilities 19

19 Current maturities of long-term debt —

6 Total current liabilities 1,323

890 Operating lease noncurrent liabilities 519

521 Revolving line of credit 704

581 Long-term debt, net 2,670

2,668 Advances from affiliates 117

126 Deferred tax liability 151

114 Other noncurrent liabilities 112

104 Total liabilities 5,596

5,004 Commitments and contingencies





Equity:





Limited partners:





Common unitholders (83,763,300 units issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and 83,670,950 units issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021) 978

811 Class C unitholders - held by subsidiaries (16,410,780 units issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021) —

— Total equity 978

811 Total liabilities and equity $ 6,574

$ 5,815

SUNOCO LP

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Dollars in millions, except per unit data)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenues:













Motor fuel sales $ 6,468

$ 4,666

$ 19,423

$ 12,321 Non motor fuel sales 90

79

282

218 Lease income 36

34

106

103 Total revenues 6,594

4,779

19,811

12,642 Cost of sales and operating expenses:













Cost of sales 6,261

4,472

18,703

11,631 General and administrative 29

28

86

79 Other operating 86

70

250

192 Lease expense 16

15

47

44 Gain on disposal of assets (3)

(4)

(8)

(12) Depreciation, amortization and accretion 55

45

151

135 Total cost of sales and operating expenses 6,444

4,626

19,229

12,069 Operating income 150

153

582

573 Other income (expense):













Interest expense, net (49)

(40)

(135)

(124) Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate 1

1

3

3 Loss on extinguishment of debt —

—

—

(7) Income before income taxes 102

114

450

445 Income tax expense 19

10

30

21 Net income and comprehensive income $ 83

$ 104

$ 420

$ 424















Net income per common unit:













Basic $ 0.76

$ 1.01

$ 4.32

$ 4.38 Diluted $ 0.75

$ 1.00

$ 4.27

$ 4.33















Weighted average common units outstanding:













Basic 83,763,064

83,352,123

83,728,153

83,348,540 Diluted 84,831,037

84,549,277

84,769,526

84,364,321















Cash distributions per common unit $ 0.8255

$ 0.8255

$ 2.4765

$ 2.4765

Key Operating Metrics

The following information is intended to provide investors with a reasonable basis for assessing our historical operations, but should not serve as the only criteria for predicting our future performance.

The key operating metrics by segment and accompanying footnotes set forth below are presented for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 and have been derived from our historical consolidated financial statements.



Three Months Ended September 30,

2022



2021

Fuel Distribution

and Marketing

All Other

Total



Fuel Distribution

and Marketing

All Other

Total

(dollars and gallons in millions, except gross profit per gallon) Revenues:























Motor fuel sales $ 6,270

$ 198

$ 6,468



$ 4,499

$ 167

$ 4,666 Non motor fuel sales 29

61

90



21

58

79 Lease income 35

1

36



33

1

34 Total revenues $ 6,334

$ 260

$ 6,594



$ 4,553

$ 226

$ 4,779 Cost of Sales:























Motor fuel sales $ 6,062

$ 170

$ 6,232



$ 4,283

$ 152

$ 4,435 Non motor fuel sales 2

27

29



9

28

37 Lease —

—

—



—

—

— Total cost of sales $ 6,064

$ 197

$ 6,261



$ 4,292

$ 180

$ 4,472 Net income and comprehensive income







$ 83











$ 104 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 250

$ 26

$ 276



$ 186

$ 12

$ 198 Operating Data:























Total motor fuel gallons sold







1,986











1,971 Motor fuel gross profit cents per gallon (2)







13.9 ¢











11.3 ¢

The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income and Adjusted EBITDA to Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021:



Three Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

(in millions) Segment Adjusted EBITDA





Fuel distribution and marketing $ 250

$ 186 All other 26

12 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA 276

198 Depreciation, amortization and accretion (55)

(45) Interest expense, net (49)

(40) Non-cash unit-based compensation expense (4)

(5) Gain on disposal of assets 3

4 Unrealized loss on commodity derivatives (23)

(2) Inventory adjustments (40)

9 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate 1

1 Adjusted EBITDA related to unconsolidated affiliate (2)

(3) Other non-cash adjustments (5)

(3) Income tax expense (19)

(10) Net income and comprehensive income $ 83

$ 104







Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 276

$ 198 Adjusted EBITDA related to unconsolidated affiliate (2)

(3) Distributable cash flow from unconsolidated affiliate 2

3 Cash interest expense (46)

(39) Current income tax expense (24)

(4) Maintenance capital expenditures (11)

(10) Distributable Cash Flow 195

145 Transaction-related expenses 1

1 Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted (1) $ 196

$ 146







Distributions to Partners:





Limited Partners $ 69

$ 69 General Partners 18

18 Total distributions to be paid to partners $ 87

$ 87 Common Units outstanding - end of period 83.8

83.4 Distribution coverage ratio (3) 2.24x

1.68x









(1) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion expense, allocated non-cash compensation expense, unrealized gains and losses on commodity derivatives and inventory adjustments, and certain other operating expenses reflected in net income that we do not believe are indicative of ongoing core operations, such as gain or loss on disposal of assets and non-cash impairment charges. We define Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, as Adjusted EBITDA less cash interest expense, including the accrual of interest expense related to our long-term debt which is paid on a semi-annual basis, current income tax expense, maintenance capital expenditures and other non-cash adjustments. We believe Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, are useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance because: Adjusted EBITDA is used as a performance measure under our revolving credit facility; securities analysts and other interested parties use such metrics as measures of financial performance, ability to make distributions to our unitholders and debt service capabilities; our management uses them for internal planning purposes, including aspects of our consolidated operating budget, and capital expenditures; and Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, provides useful information to investors as it is a widely accepted financial indicator used by investors to compare partnership performance, and as it provides investors an enhanced perspective of the operating performance of our assets and the cash our business is generating. Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, are not recognized terms under GAAP and do not purport to be alternatives to net income (loss) as measures of operating performance or to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, have limitations as analytical tools, and one should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations include: they do not reflect our total cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;SUN they do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital; they do not reflect interest expense or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our revolving credit facility or senior notes; although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash requirements for such replacements; and as not all companies use identical calculations, our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Adjusted EBITDA reflects amounts for the unconsolidated affiliate based on the same recognition and measurement methods used to record equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate. Adjusted EBITDA related to unconsolidated affiliate excludes the same items with respect to the unconsolidated affiliate as those excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, such as interest, taxes, depreciation, depletion, amortization and other non-cash items. Although these amounts are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA related to unconsolidated affiliate, such exclusion should not be understood to imply that we have control over the operations and resulting revenues and expenses of such affiliate. We do not control our unconsolidated affiliate; therefore, we do not control the earnings or cash flows of such affiliate. The use of Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA related to unconsolidated affiliate as an analytical tool should be limited accordingly. Inventory adjustments that are excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA represent changes in lower of cost or market reserves on the Partnership's inventory. These amounts are unrealized valuation adjustments applied to fuel volumes remaining in inventory at the end of the period. (2) Excludes the impact of inventory adjustments consistent with the definition of Adjusted EBITDA. (3) The distribution coverage ratio for a period is calculated as the non-GAAP measure of Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, divided by distributions expected to be paid to partners of Sunoco LP in respect of such a period.





View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sunoco LP