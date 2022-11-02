CLIENT FIRST TAX & WEALTH ADVISORS ANNOUNCES NEW ADAPTIV™ SELECT ETF (TICKER: ADPV); A PROPRIETARY ACTIVELY MANAGED, LARGE CAP STOCK SELECTION ETF

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Client First Tax & Wealth Advisors announced today it is in the pre-effective stage of launching its first exchange traded fund (ETF); Adaptiv™ Select ETF (ticker: ADPV).

NEW ADAPTIV SELECT ETF (TICKER: ADPV) SET TO LAUNCH; A PROPRIETARY ACTIVELY MANAGED, LARGE CAP STOCK SELECTION ETF.

Client First, an independent Registered Investment Advisor located in West Bend, Wisconsin, is working with strategic partners US Bank, Exchange Traded Products (ETC), and Quasar Distributors to bring the Momentum-based large-cap stock selection strategy to life within the tax efficient exchange traded vehicle.*

"As we enter the active ETF space, we are excited about the full roster of strategic experts we are partnering with," said Paul Zarling, Managing Partner at Client First. "Our partners, such as sub-advisor (ETC), lead market maker, Global Trading Systems (GTS), and fund custodian and administrator (US Bank) are well known in the marketplace. They provide the extreme depth of expertise we were looking for on behalf of our clients. Launching this ETF is no small task. We wanted to find experts and partner with them. We owe that to our clients and we think they'll appreciate what we've built for them."

"We are thrilled to have Adaptiv™ capabilities within an ETF structure, in order to provide our clients with the benefits of active management and the tax efficiencies of an ETF," stated Partner and Head of Financial Planning, Justin Krueger, CFP®. Client First manages over 120M in assets while implementing their TrueHolistic® Planning process for over 400 households. "Having Adaptiv™ active management for selecting individual stocks within a tax-efficient ETF wrapper is something we've wanted to do since 2018. We had to be patient, make sure we got the right teams, strategy, and partnerships in place. The Adaptiv™ Select ETF took over a year to build and the Adaptiv™ team worked hard to make this a reality. The time is now and our planning team is excited for our clients and the potential this ETF could have on their retirement plan and portfolios."

The Adaptiv™ Select ETF is designed with two main objectives in mind: (1) To identify and own the 25 highest ranked U.S. Large Cap stocks out of a universe of the 1000 largest capitalized U.S. stocks when the broad U.S. market is in an uptrend. (2) To identify when the broad U.S. market is in a downtrend and shift out of the stocks held and into cash and short-term Treasury Bills. The Adaptiv™ Select ETF uses proprietary objective rules-based calculations to try and accomplish the aforementioned.

"There's really three main features of the Adaptiv™ Select ETF," said Ian McMillan, CMT®, Portfolio Manager and Market Analyst at Client First. "First, when the broad U.S. stock market is in an uptrend, it tries to own the very best stocks using Momentum and Relative Strength as our measuring stick. Second, when a broad U.S. stock market downtrend is identified using moving averages, it tries to mitigate risk and reduce drawdown by shifting 100% of the ETF into cash and T-Bills. Third, we don't wait a full quarter of a year to implement the aforementioned. We make these calculations and reconstitute the Adaptiv™ Select ETF weekly. That's important."

With the fund now effective, the Adaptiv™ Select ETF has a potential launch date this upcoming November and is anticipated to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under ticker ADPV.

"While we are still in the final stages of getting Adaptiv™ Select live and available for trading on the NYSE, we wanted to go public with the great news," said David Zarling, CMT®, Partner and Head of Investment Strategy and Research at Client First. "This labor of love was done first and foremost on behalf of our own clients. At the same time, we fully realize that other Advisors might appreciate an ETF built by Advisors based on client needs. Advisors and investors have often sought to select individual stocks in order to try and capture both absolute and relative returns. This ETF seeks to capture both of the aforementioned using two investment factors observed consistently across many market time horizons: Momentum and Relative Strength. Being able to provide the aforementioned stock selection methodology in a more tax efficient wrapper is a win-win proposition for us: Our own clients get the benefit of stock selection within a tax-efficient wrapper. And so do other investors and Advisors if they want the same selection protocol and tax efficiency in their portfolios."

About Client First Tax & Wealth Advisors

Client First Tax & Wealth Advisors is an independent Registered Investment Advisor located in West Bend, WI with clients all across America and US citizens domiciled overseas. Client First manages 120M and implements TrueHolistic® planning for over 400 households. Client First is focused on democratizing the family office. Everyday Americans deserve the same team of experts that surround billionaire families. Accordingly, Client First has a full team of experts knowledgeable in financial, estate, medicare, social security, tax and insurance planning. Incorporating active asset management for their clients using Adaptiv™ Investment Management, they've given their full-service financial process a name: TrueHolistic®. Using the aforementioned unified expertise and processes, they help people secure the financial confidence they deserve.

NOTE: The registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet been declared effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release is not an offer to sell these securities and is not soliciting an offer to buy these securities in any state where the offer or sale is not permitted.

You should consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before you invest. You should consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before you invest. This and other important information is contained in the Fund's prospectus, which can be obtained by calling shareholder services at 1-833-753-3825 or visiting ADPVetf.com once the site is live. Read carefully before you invest.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. To the extent the Fund's investments are concentrated in or have significant exposure to a particular issuer, industry or group of industries, or asset class, the Fund may be more vulnerable to adverse events affecting such issuer, industry or group of industries, or asset class than if the Fund's investments were more broadly diversified.

Active management by the Adviser in selecting and maintaining a portfolio of securities that will achieve the Fund's investment objective could cause the Fund to underperform compared to other funds having similar investment objectives. For longer periods of time, the Fund may hold a substantial cash position. If the market advances during periods when the fund is holding a large cash position, the Fund may not participate to the extent it would have if the Fund had been more fully invested

The Adviser relies heavily on a quantitative model developed by the Adviser, which is used to value and rank investments or potential investments, to provide risk management insights and to assist in reducing extending declines in in the Fund's net asset value. When models and data prove to be incorrect, misleading, or incomplete, any decisions made in reliance thereon will expose the Fund to risks.

*The ETF structure may allow for certain tax benefits over investment vehicles. Investors seeking tax advice should consult an independent tax advisor.

Opinions expressed are subject to change at any time, are not guaranteed and should not be considered investment advice.

Adaptiv™ Select ETF is distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC.

