Equinix Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
- Quarterly revenues increased 10% over the same quarter last year to $1.8 billion, or 11% on a normalized and constant currency basis, representing the company's 79th consecutive quarter of revenue growth—the longest streak of any S&P 500 company
- Delivered sixth consecutive quarter of record channel bookings, accounting for more than 35% of total bookings and approximately 60% of new logos
- Interconnection revenues continued to outpace colocation revenues in Q3 with total interconnections increasing to more than 443,000
Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company™, today reported results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Equinix uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are described further below and reconciled to the most comparable GAAP financial measures after the presentation of our GAAP financial statements. All per share results are presented on a fully diluted basis.
Third Quarter 2022 Results Summary
- Revenues
- Operating Income
- Net Income and Net Income per Share attributable to Equinix
- Adjusted EBITDA
- AFFO and AFFO per Share
2022 Annual Guidance Summary
- Revenues
- Adjusted EBITDA
- AFFO and AFFO per Share
Equinix does not provide forward-looking guidance for certain financial data, such as depreciation, amortization, accretion, stock-based compensation, net income (loss) from operations, cash generated from operating activities and cash used in investing activities, and as a result, is not able to provide a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures for forward-looking data without unreasonable effort. The impact of such adjustments could be significant.
Equinix Quote
Charles Meyers, President and CEO, Equinix:
"We had another record quarter as global demand for digital infrastructure continues to grow and customer preferences trend convincingly toward architectures that are highly distributed, persistently hybrid, deeply cloud-connected, and increasingly on-demand — all factors fueling our position as a trusted partner in digital transformation. Even in a complex and challenging macro environment, our expansive global reach and robust interconnected ecosystems continue to attract a wide and diverse customer set, as businesses prioritize digital investments and embrace Platform Equinix as a point of nexus to support hybrid and multicloud."
Business Highlights
- As businesses continue to globally rely upon Equinix for their critical digital infrastructure needs, they are increasingly accessing the value of Equinix's market-leading global footprint and dense business ecosystem via its "as a Service" model that complements their colocation deployed infrastructure. Key momentum for Equinix's Digital Services in the quarter included:
- Equinix made significant advancements in the company's ambitious ESG goals in Q3, including:
- Equinix continued to expand its Data Center Services with 46 major builds underway in 31 markets, across 21 countries. Recent activity includes:
- Equinix continues to extend its leadership as the most interconnected platform with four cloud on-ramp wins this quarter bringing Equinix's portfolio to more than 200 on-ramps across 44 markets. Equinix now has 11 metros enabled with five or more on-ramps to the largest cloud players.
Business Outlook
For the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company expects revenues to range between $1.848 and $1.868 billion, an increase of approximately 1% over the previous quarter, or a normalized and constant currency increase of 2 - 3%. This guidance includes a negative $35 million foreign currency impact when compared to the average FX rates in Q3 2022. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to range between $821 and $841 million. Adjusted EBITDA includes an increase in seasonal utility costs as well as an acceleration of discretionary costs into Q4, and a negative $16 million foreign currency impact when compared to the average FX rates in Q3 2022. For the quarter, integration costs from acquisitions are expected to be $6 million. Recurring capital expenditures are expected to range between $76 and $86 million.
For the full year of 2022, total revenues are expected to range between $7.240 and $7.260 billion, a 9% increase over the previous year, or a normalized and constant currency increase of 10 - 11%. This updated full-year guidance includes a raise of $15 million from better-than-expected business performance, offset by a $44 million foreign currency impact when compared to the prior guidance rates. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to range between $3.352 and $3.372 billion, an adjusted EBITDA margin of 46%. This updated full-year guidance includes a raise of $46 million from better-than-expected business performance and lower integration costs, partially offset by a $22 million foreign currency impact when compared to the prior guidance rates. For the year, the Company now expects to incur $20 million in integration costs related to acquisitions. AFFO is expected to range between $2.676 and $2.696 billion, an increase of 9 - 10% over the previous year, or a normalized and constant currency increase of 10 - 11%. This updated AFFO guidance includes a raise of $52 million from better-than-expected business performance and lower integration costs, offset by a negative $17 million foreign currency impact when compared to the prior guidance rates. AFFO per share is expected to range between $29.10 and $29.32, an increase of 7 - 8% over the previous year, or a normalized and constant currency increase of 9 - 10%. Total capital expenditures are expected to range between $2.138 and $2.288 billion. Non-recurring capital expenditures, including xScale-related capital expenditures, are expected to range between $1.953 and $2.093 billion, and recurring capital expenditures are expected to range between $185 and $195 million. xScale-related on-balance sheet capital expenditures are expected to range between $125 and $145 million, which we anticipate will be reimbursed to Equinix from both the current and future xScale JVs.
The U.S. dollar exchange rates used for 2022 guidance, taking into consideration the impact of our current foreign currency hedges, have been updated to $1.11 to the Euro, $1.28 to the Pound, S$1.44 to the U.S. Dollar, ¥145 to the U.S. Dollar, A$1.56 to the U.S. Dollar, HK$7.85 to the U.S. Dollar, R$5.36 to the U.S. Dollar and C$1.38 to the U.S. Dollar. The Q3 2022 global revenue breakdown by currency for the Euro, British Pound, Singapore Dollar, Japanese Yen, Australian Dollar, Hong Kong Dollar, Brazilian Real and Canadian Dollar is 17%, 8%, 8%, 6%, 4%, 3%, 3% and 3%, respectively.
The adjusted EBITDA guidance is based on the revenue guidance less our expectations of cash cost of revenues and cash operating expenses. The AFFO guidance is based on the adjusted EBITDA guidance less our expectations of net interest expense, an installation revenue adjustment, a straight-line rent expense adjustment, a contract cost adjustment, amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums, income tax expense, an income tax expense adjustment, recurring capital expenditures, other income (expense), (gains) losses on disposition of real estate property, and adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures' and non-controlling interests' share of these items.
Q3 2022 Results Conference Call and Replay Information
Equinix will discuss its quarterly results for the period ended September 30, 2022, along with its future outlook, in its quarterly conference call on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT). A simultaneous live webcast of the call will be available on the company's Investor Relations website at www.equinix.com/investors. To hear the conference call live, please dial 1-517-308-9482 (domestic and international) and reference the passcode EQIX.
A replay of the call will be available one hour after the call through Wednesday, February 15, 2023, by dialing 1-866-363-1806 and referencing the passcode 2022. In addition, the webcast will be available at www.equinix.com/investors (no password required).
Investor Presentation and Supplemental Financial Information
Equinix has made available on its website a presentation designed to accompany the discussion of Equinix's results and future outlook, along with certain supplemental financial information and other data. Interested parties may access this information through the Equinix Investor Relations website at www.equinix.com/investors.
About Equinix
Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage. With Equinix, they can scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Equinix provides all information required in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), but it believes that evaluating its ongoing operating results may be difficult if limited to reviewing only GAAP financial measures. Accordingly, Equinix uses non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its operations.
Equinix provides normalized and constant currency growth rates, which are calculated to adjust for acquisitions, dispositions, integration costs, changes in accounting principles and foreign currency.
Equinix presents adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income excluding income tax expense, interest income, interest expense, other income or expense, gain or loss on debt extinguishment, depreciation, amortization, accretion, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, impairment charges, transaction costs and gain or loss on asset sales.
In presenting non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA, cash cost of revenues, cash gross margins, cash operating expenses (also known as cash selling, general and administrative expenses or cash SG&A), adjusted EBITDA margins, free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow, Equinix excludes certain items that it believes are not good indicators of Equinix's current or future operating performance. These items are depreciation, amortization, accretion of asset retirement obligations and accrued restructuring charges, stock-based compensation, restructuring charges, impairment charges, transaction costs and gain or loss on asset sales. Equinix excludes these items in order for its lenders, investors and the industry analysts who review and report on Equinix to better evaluate Equinix's operating performance and cash spending levels relative to its industry sector and competitors.
Equinix excludes depreciation expense as these charges primarily relate to the initial construction costs of a data center, and do not reflect its current or future cash spending levels to support its business. Its data centers are long-lived assets, and have an economic life greater than 10 years. The construction costs of a data center do not recur with respect to such data center, although Equinix may incur initial construction costs in future periods with respect to additional data centers, and future capital expenditures remain minor relative to the initial investment. This is a trend it expects to continue. In addition, depreciation is also based on the estimated useful lives of the data centers. These estimates could vary from actual performance of the asset, are based on historic costs incurred to build out our data centers and are not indicative of current or expected future capital expenditures. Therefore, Equinix excludes depreciation from its operating results when evaluating its operations.
In addition, in presenting the non-GAAP financial measures, Equinix also excludes amortization expense related to acquired intangible assets. Amortization expense is significantly affected by the timing and magnitude of acquisitions, and these charges may vary in amount from period to period. We exclude amortization expense to facilitate a more meaningful evaluation of our current operating performance and comparisons to our prior periods. Equinix excludes accretion expense, both as it relates to its asset retirement obligations as well as its accrued restructuring charges, as these expenses represent costs which Equinix also believes are not meaningful in evaluating Equinix's current operations. Equinix excludes stock-based compensation expense, as it can vary significantly from period to period based on share price and the timing, size and nature of equity awards. As such, Equinix and many investors and analysts exclude stock-based compensation expense to compare its operating results with those of other companies. Equinix excludes restructuring charges from its non-GAAP financial measures. The restructuring charges relate to Equinix's decision to exit leases for excess space adjacent to several of its IBX® data centers, which it did not intend to build out, or its decision to reverse such restructuring charges. Equinix also excludes impairment charges generally related to certain long-lived assets. The impairment charges are related to expense recognized whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that the carrying amount of assets are not recoverable. Equinix also excludes gain or loss on asset sales as it represents profit or loss that is not meaningful in evaluating the current or future operating performance. Finally, Equinix excludes transaction costs from its non-GAAP financial measures to allow more comparable comparisons of the financial results to the historical operations. The transaction costs relate to costs Equinix incurs in connection with business combinations and formation of joint ventures, including advisory, legal, accounting, valuation and other professional or consulting fees. Such charges generally are not relevant to assessing the long-term performance of Equinix. In addition, the frequency and amount of such charges vary significantly based on the size and timing of the transactions. Management believes items such as restructuring charges, impairment charges, transaction costs and gain or loss on asset sales are non-core transactions; however, these types of costs may occur in future periods.
Equinix also presents funds from operations ("FFO") and adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO"), both commonly used in the REIT industry, as supplemental performance measures. Additionally, Equinix presents AFFO per share, which is also commonly used in the REIT industry. AFFO per share offers investors and industry analysts a perspective of Equinix's underlying operating performance when compared to other REIT companies. FFO is calculated in accordance with the definition established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"). FFO represents net income or loss, excluding gain or loss from the disposition of real estate assets, depreciation and amortization on real estate assets and adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures' and non-controlling interests' share of these items. AFFO represents FFO, excluding depreciation and amortization expense on non-real estate assets, accretion, stock-based compensation, stock-based charitable contributions, restructuring charges, impairment charges, transaction costs, an installation revenue adjustment, a straight-line rent expense adjustment, a contract cost adjustment, amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums, gain or loss on debt extinguishment, an income tax expense adjustment, recurring capital expenditures, net income or loss from discontinued operations, net of tax and adjustments from FFO to AFFO for unconsolidated joint ventures' and non-controlling interests' share of these items. Equinix excludes depreciation expense, amortization expense, accretion, stock-based compensation, restructuring charges, impairment charges and transaction costs for the same reasons that they are excluded from the other non-GAAP financial measures mentioned above.
Equinix includes an adjustment for revenues from installation fees, since installation fees are deferred and recognized ratably over the period of contract term, although the fees are generally paid in a lump sum upon installation. Equinix includes an adjustment for straight-line rent expense on its operating leases, since the total minimum lease payments are recognized ratably over the lease term, although the lease payments generally increase over the lease term. Equinix also includes an adjustment to contract costs incurred to obtain contracts, since contract costs are capitalized and amortized over the estimated period of benefit on a straight-line basis, although costs of obtaining contracts are generally incurred and paid during the period of obtaining the contracts. The adjustments for installation revenues, straight-line rent expense and contract costs are intended to isolate the cash activity included within the straight-lined or amortized results in the consolidated statement of operations. Equinix excludes the amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums as these expenses relate to the initial costs incurred in connection with its debt financings that have no current or future cash obligations. Equinix excludes gain or loss on debt extinguishment since it represents a cost that is not a good indicator of Equinix's current or future operating performance. Equinix includes an income tax expense adjustment, which represents the non-cash tax impact due to changes in valuation allowances and uncertain tax positions that do not relate to the current period's operations. Equinix excludes recurring capital expenditures, which represent expenditures to extend the useful life of its IBX and xScale data centers or other assets that are required to support current revenues. Equinix also excludes net income or loss from discontinued operations, net of tax, which represents results that are not a good indicator of our current or future operating performance.
Equinix presents constant currency results of operations, which is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not meant to be considered in isolation or as an alternative to GAAP results of operations. However, Equinix has presented this non-GAAP financial measure to provide investors with an additional tool to evaluate its operating results without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of Equinix's business performance. To present this information, Equinix's current and comparative prior period revenues and certain operating expenses from entities with functional currencies other than the U.S. dollar are converted into U.S. dollars at a consistent exchange rate for purposes of each result being compared.
Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation, but should be considered together with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Equinix presents such non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with an additional tool to evaluate its operating results in a manner that focuses on what management believes to be its core, ongoing business operations. Management believes that the inclusion of these non-GAAP financial measures provides consistency and comparability with past reports and provides a better understanding of the overall performance of the business and its ability to perform in subsequent periods. Equinix believes that if it did not provide such non-GAAP financial information, investors would not have all the necessary data to analyze Equinix effectively.
Investors should note that the non-GAAP financial measures used by Equinix may not be the same non-GAAP financial measures, and may not be calculated in the same manner, as those of other companies. Investors should, therefore, exercise caution when comparing non-GAAP financial measures used by us to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures of other companies. Equinix does not provide forward-looking guidance for certain financial data, such as depreciation, amortization, accretion, stock-based compensation, net income or loss from operations, cash generated from operating activities and cash used in investing activities, and as a result, is not able to provide a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures for forward-looking data without unreasonable effort. The impact of such adjustments could be significant. Equinix intends to calculate the various non-GAAP financial measures in future periods consistent with how they were calculated for the periods presented within this press release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from expectations discussed in such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, risks to our business and operating results related to the COVID-19 pandemic; the current inflationary environment; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; increased costs to procure power and the general volatility in the global energy market; the challenges of acquiring, operating and constructing IBX and xScale data centers and developing, deploying and delivering Equinix products and solutions; unanticipated costs or difficulties relating to the integration of companies we have acquired or will acquire into Equinix; a failure to receive significant revenues from customers in recently built out or acquired data centers; failure to complete any financing arrangements contemplated from time to time; competition from existing and new competitors; the ability to generate sufficient cash flow or otherwise obtain funds to repay new or outstanding indebtedness; the loss or decline in business from our key customers; risks related to our taxation as a REIT and other risks described from time to time in Equinix filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, see recent and upcoming Equinix quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available upon request from Equinix. Equinix does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.
EQUINIX, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Recurring revenues
$ 1,748,132
$ 1,707,451
$ 1,563,616
$ 5,097,907
$ 4,617,011
Non-recurring revenues
92,527
109,703
111,560
294,353
312,148
Revenues
1,840,659
1,817,154
1,675,176
5,392,260
4,929,159
Cost of revenues
934,669
930,257
885,650
2,780,801
2,561,987
Gross profit
905,990
886,897
789,526
2,611,459
2,367,172
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing
193,089
193,727
182,997
579,327
551,434
General and administrative
375,483
370,348
334,625
1,098,518
958,086
Transaction costs
2,007
5,063
5,197
11,310
13,364
(Gain) loss on asset sales
2,252
(94)
(15,414)
3,976
(14,149)
Total operating expenses
572,831
569,044
507,405
1,693,131
1,508,735
Income from operations
333,159
317,853
282,121
918,328
858,437
Interest and other income (expense):
Interest income
11,192
4,508
411
17,806
1,514
Interest expense
(91,346)
(90,826)
(78,943)
(262,137)
(255,855)
Other income (expense)
(6,735)
(6,238)
1,482
(22,522)
(44,845)
Gain (loss) on debt extinguishment
75
(420)
179
184
(115,339)
Total interest and other, net
(86,814)
(92,976)
(76,871)
(266,669)
(414,525)
Income before income taxes
246,345
224,877
205,250
651,659
443,912
Income tax expense
(34,606)
(8,635)
(53,224)
(75,985)
(67,325)
Net income
211,739
216,242
152,026
575,674
376,587
Net (income) loss attributable to non-
68
80
190
(92)
330
Net income attributable to Equinix
$ 211,807
$ 216,322
$ 152,216
$ 575,582
$ 376,917
Net income per share attributable to Equinix:
Basic net income per share
$ 2.30
$ 2.38
$ 1.69
$ 6.31
$ 4.21
Diluted net income per share
$ 2.30
$ 2.37
$ 1.68
$ 6.29
$ 4.18
Shares used in computing basic net
91,896
91,036
89,858
91,234
89,614
Shares used in computing diluted net
92,135
91,262
90,467
91,519
90,202
EQUINIX, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Net income
$ 211,739
$ 216,242
$ 152,026
$ 575,674
$ 376,587
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(703,640)
(740,428)
(260,011)
(1,566,602)
(444,691)
Net investment hedge CTA gain
360,350
353,953
131,080
805,661
264,219
Unrealized gain on cash flow hedges
6,120
20,617
28,270
90,774
52,048
Net actuarial gain (loss) on defined
(19)
(19)
14
(59)
41
Total other comprehensive loss,
(337,189)
(365,877)
(100,647)
(670,226)
(128,383)
Comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
(125,450)
(149,635)
51,379
(94,552)
248,204
Net (income) loss attributable to non-
68
80
190
(92)
330
Other comprehensive (income) loss
28
35
—
60
(10)
Comprehensive income (loss)
$ (125,354)
$ (149,520)
$ 51,569
$ (94,584)
$ 248,524
EQUINIX, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 2,500,816
$ 1,536,358
Accounts receivable, net
778,858
681,809
Other current assets
656,865
462,739
Assets held for sale
80,516
276,195
Total current assets
4,017,055
2,957,101
Property, plant and equipment, net
15,140,597
15,445,775
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,377,195
1,282,418
Goodwill
5,393,708
5,372,071
Intangible assets, net
1,892,781
1,935,267
Other assets
1,504,530
926,066
Total assets
$ 29,325,866
$ 27,918,698
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$ 922,545
$ 879,144
Accrued property, plant and equipment
275,348
187,334
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
136,848
144,029
Current portion of finance lease liabilities
140,010
147,841
Current portion of mortgage and loans payable
9,810
33,087
Other current liabilities
211,428
214,519
Total current liabilities
1,695,989
1,605,954
Operating lease liabilities, less current portion
1,227,543
1,107,180
Finance lease liabilities, less current portion
1,902,060
1,989,668
Mortgage and loans payable, less current portion
599,132
586,577
Senior notes, less current portion
12,008,125
10,984,144
Other liabilities
738,924
763,411
Total liabilities
18,171,773
17,036,934
Common stock
93
91
Additional paid-in capital
17,193,805
15,984,597
Treasury stock
(92,845)
(112,208)
Accumulated dividends
(7,026,832)
(6,165,140)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,755,917)
(1,085,751)
Retained earnings
2,836,075
2,260,493
Total Equinix stockholders' equity
11,154,379
10,882,082
Non-controlling interests
(286)
(318)
Total stockholders' equity
11,154,093
10,881,764
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 29,325,866
$ 27,918,698
Ending headcount by geographic region is as follows:
Americas headcount
5,372
5,056
EMEA headcount
3,850
3,611
Asia-Pacific headcount
2,578
2,277
Total headcount
11,800
10,944
EQUINIX, INC.
Summary of Debt Principal Outstanding
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Finance lease liabilities
$ 2,042,070
$ 2,137,509
Term loans
573,702
549,343
Mortgage payable and other loans payable
35,240
70,321
Plus (minus): mortgage premium, debt discount and issuance costs,
1,084
(1,276)
Total mortgage and loans payable principal
610,026
618,388
Senior notes
12,008,125
10,984,144
Plus: debt discount and issuance costs
120,095
117,986
Total senior notes principal
12,128,220
11,102,130
Total debt principal outstanding
$ 14,780,316
$ 13,858,027
EQUINIX, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September
June
September
September
September
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$ 211,739
$ 216,242
$ 152,026
$ 575,674
$ 376,587
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
431,668
432,828
419,684
1,300,882
1,231,760
Stock-based compensation
101,830
104,682
94,710
296,464
267,395
Amortization of debt issuance costs and
4,533
4,536
4,390
13,273
12,760
(Gain) loss on debt extinguishment
(75)
420
(179)
(184)
115,339
Loss (gain) on asset sales
2,252
(94)
(15,414)
3,976
(14,149)
Other items
10,536
5,832
5,932
22,418
28,410
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
29,823
(26,302)
(53,984)
(97,206)
(111,313)
Income taxes, net
29,656
(33,663)
21,735
9,874
(44,200)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
103,941
55,128
67,169
83,089
9,968
Operating lease right-of-use assets
38,684
38,839
40,953
112,923
102,728
Operating lease liabilities
(31,873)
(34,632)
(37,423)
(98,245)
(137,751)
Other assets and liabilities
(112,425)
37,765
(34,853)
(19,945)
(182,433)
Net cash provided by operating activities
820,289
801,581
664,746
2,202,993
1,655,101
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases, sales and maturities of investments, net
(22,398)
(26,391)
(52,138)
(87,347)
(73,082)
Business acquisitions, net of cash and restricted cash acquired
(80,342)
(883,668)
(158,498)
(964,010)
(158,498)
Real estate acquisitions
(6,568)
(30,257)
(107,212)
(39,899)
(194,849)
Purchases of other property, plant and equipment
(552,729)
(484,830)
(678,277)
(1,450,077)
(1,934,107)
Proceeds from asset sales
(1,509)
56,024
174,494
249,906
174,494
Net cash used in investing activities
(663,546)
(1,369,122)
(821,631)
(2,291,427)
(2,186,042)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from employee equity awards
37,667
—
37,594
81,543
77,628
Payment of dividend distributions
(291,169)
(283,048)
(262,362)
(863,886)
(783,454)
Proceeds from public offering of
796,018
—
—
796,018
99,599
Proceeds from mortgage and loans payable
—
—
—
676,850
—
Proceeds from senior notes, net of debt discounts
—
1,193,688
—
1,193,688
3,878,662
Repayment of finance lease liabilities
(28,252)
(28,783)
(31,252)
(97,808)
(130,129)
Repayment of mortgage and loans payable
(25,195)
(9,199)
(10,367)
(586,227)
(706,426)
Repayment of senior notes
—
—
—
—
(1,990,650)
Debt extinguishment costs
—
—
—
—
(99,185)
Debt issuance costs
—
(10,365)
—
(17,731)
(25,102)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
489,069
862,293
(266,387)
1,182,447
320,943
Effect of foreign currency exchange rates
(39,063)
(101,129)
(7,085)
(135,599)
(24,139)
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
606,749
193,623
(430,357)
958,414
(234,137)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
1,901,119
1,707,496
1,821,915
1,549,454
1,625,695
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$ 2,507,868
$ 1,901,119
$ 1,391,558
$ 2,507,868
$ 1,391,558
Supplemental cash flow information:
Cash paid for taxes
$ 22,462
$ 53,609
$ 35,755
$ 96,221
$ 118,392
Cash paid for interest
$ 91,406
$ 106,249
$ 86,466
$ 301,706
$ 316,157
Free cash flow (negative free cash flow) (1)
$ 179,141
$ (541,150)
$ (104,747)
$ (1,087)
$ (457,859)
Adjusted free cash flow (negative adjusted free cash flow) (2)
$ 266,051
$ 372,775
$ 160,963
$ 1,002,822
$ (104,512)
(1)
We define free cash flow (negative free cash flow) as net cash provided by operating activities plus net cash
Net cash provided by operating activities as presented above
$ 820,289
$ 801,581
$ 664,746
$ 2,202,993
$ 1,655,101
Net cash used in investing activities as presented above
(663,546)
(1,369,122)
(821,631)
(2,291,427)
(2,186,042)
Purchases, sales and maturities of investments, net
22,398
26,391
52,138
87,347
73,082
Free cash flow (negative free cash flow)
$ 179,141
$ (541,150)
$ (104,747)
$ (1,087)
$ (457,859)
(2)
We define adjusted free cash flow (negative adjusted free cash flow) as free cash flow (negative free cash flow)
Free cash flow (negative free cash flow) as defined above
$ 179,141
$ (541,150)
$ (104,747)
$ (1,087)
$ (457,859)
Less business acquisitions, net of cash and restricted cash acquired
80,342
883,668
158,498
964,010
158,498
Less real estate acquisitions
6,568
30,257
107,212
39,899
194,849
Adjusted free cash flow (negative adjusted free cash flow)
$ 266,051
$ 372,775
$ 160,963
$ 1,002,822
$ (104,512)
EQUINIX, INC.
Non-GAAP Measures and Other Supplemental Data
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Recurring revenues
$ 1,748,132
$ 1,707,451
$ 1,563,616
$ 5,097,907
$ 4,617,011
Non-recurring revenues
92,527
109,703
111,560
294,353
312,148
Revenues (1)
1,840,659
1,817,154
1,675,176
5,392,260
4,929,159
Cash cost of revenues (2)
610,827
599,368
564,499
1,793,898
1,619,505
Cash gross profit (3)
1,229,832
1,217,786
1,110,677
3,598,362
3,309,654
Cash operating expenses (4)(7):
Cash sales and marketing expenses (5)
120,467
120,739
114,112
365,912
342,447
Cash general and administrative expenses (6)
238,449
236,715
210,267
701,490
610,400
Total cash operating expenses (4)(7)
358,916
357,454
324,379
1,067,402
952,847
Adjusted EBITDA (8)
$ 870,916
$ 860,332
$ 786,298
$ 2,530,960
$ 2,356,807
Cash gross margins (9)
67 %
67 %
66 %
67 %
67 %
Adjusted EBITDA margins(10)
47 %
47 %
47 %
47 %
48 %
Adjusted EBITDA flow-through rate (11)
45 %
73 %
(64) %
45 %
50 %
FFO (12)
$ 488,396
$ 498,349
$ 407,981
$ 1,419,389
$ 1,166,117
AFFO (13)(14)
$ 712,036
$ 691,392
$ 628,270
$ 2,056,060
$ 1,887,035
Basic FFO per share (15)
$ 5.31
$ 5.47
$ 4.54
$ 15.56
$ 13.01
Diluted FFO per share (15)
$ 5.30
$ 5.46
$ 4.51
$ 15.51
$ 12.93
Basic AFFO per share (15)
$ 7.75
$ 7.59
$ 6.99
$ 22.54
$ 21.06
Diluted AFFO per share (15)
$ 7.73
$ 7.58
$ 6.94
$ 22.47
$ 20.92
(1)
The geographic split of our revenues on a services basis is presented below:
Americas Revenues:
Colocation
$ 555,352
$ 541,988
$ 504,711
$ 1,619,511
$ 1,489,829
Interconnection
190,283
187,491
168,511
558,877
501,016
Managed infrastructure
54,704
55,329
43,313
159,255
122,532
Other
5,127
5,581
4,757
15,842
7,246
Recurring revenues
805,466
790,389
721,292
2,353,485
2,120,623
Non-recurring revenues
40,695
40,475
41,761
123,961
119,013
Revenues
$ 846,161
$ 830,864
$ 763,053
$ 2,477,446
$ 2,239,636
EMEA Revenues:
Colocation
$ 445,733
$ 433,339
$ 400,395
$ 1,293,641
$ 1,187,373
Interconnection
66,703
66,845
65,809
201,688
192,717
Managed infrastructure
28,493
30,447
31,445
89,930
94,732
Other
23,105
22,048
5,639
51,567
14,367
Recurring revenues
564,034
552,679
503,288
1,636,826
1,489,189
Non-recurring revenues
27,778
46,522
41,939
104,667
112,684
Revenues
$ 591,812
$ 599,201
$ 545,227
$ 1,741,493
$ 1,601,873
Asia-Pacific Revenues:
Colocation
$ 295,008
$ 281,635
$ 259,092
$ 859,258
$ 773,223
Interconnection
61,264
60,841
56,789
182,092
164,869
Managed infrastructure
19,269
19,916
21,572
59,827
66,415
Other
3,091
1,991
1,583
6,419
2,692
Recurring revenues
378,632
364,383
339,036
1,107,596
1,007,199
Non-recurring revenues
24,054
22,706
27,860
65,725
80,451
Revenues
$ 402,686
$ 387,089
$ 366,896
$ 1,173,321
$ 1,087,650
Worldwide Revenues:
Colocation
$ 1,296,093
$ 1,256,962
$ 1,164,198
$ 3,772,410
$ 3,450,425
Interconnection
318,250
315,177
291,109
942,657
858,602
Managed infrastructure
102,466
105,692
96,330
309,012
283,679
Other
31,323
29,620
11,979
73,828
24,305
Recurring revenues
1,748,132
1,707,451
1,563,616
5,097,907
4,617,011
Non-recurring revenues
92,527
109,703
111,560
294,353
312,148
Revenues
$ 1,840,659
$ 1,817,154
$ 1,675,176
$ 5,392,260
$ 4,929,159
(2)
We define cash cost of revenues as cost of revenues less depreciation, amortization, accretion and stock-
Cost of revenues
$ 934,669
$ 930,257
$ 885,650
$ 2,780,801
$ 2,561,987
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense
(313,110)
(319,011)
(311,438)
(953,850)
(914,294)
Stock-based compensation expense
(10,732)
(11,878)
(9,713)
(33,053)
(28,188)
Cash cost of revenues
$ 610,827
$ 599,368
$ 564,499
$ 1,793,898
$ 1,619,505
The geographic split of our cash cost of revenues is presented below:
Americas cash cost of revenues
$ 247,976
$ 243,636
$ 239,172
$ 731,015
$ 667,311
EMEA cash cost of revenues
220,887
215,983
204,174
639,718
600,018
Asia-Pacific cash cost of revenues
141,964
139,749
121,153
423,165
352,176
Cash cost of revenues
$ 610,827
$ 599,368
$ 564,499
$ 1,793,898
$ 1,619,505
(3)
We define cash gross profit as revenues less cash cost of revenues (as defined above).
(4)
We define cash operating expense as selling, general, and administrative expense less depreciation,
Selling, general, and administrative expense
$ 568,572
$ 564,075
$ 517,622
$ 1,677,845
$ 1,509,520
Depreciation and amortization expense
(118,558)
(113,817)
(108,246)
(347,032)
(317,466)
Stock-based compensation expense
(91,098)
(92,804)
(84,997)
(263,411)
(239,207)
Cash operating expense
$ 358,916
$ 357,454
$ 324,379
$ 1,067,402
$ 952,847
(5)
We define cash sales and marketing expense as sales and marketing expense less depreciation, amortization
Sales and marketing expense
$ 193,089
$ 193,727
$ 182,997
$ 579,327
$ 551,434
Depreciation and amortization expense
(50,115)
(49,817)
(48,320)
(147,553)
(149,940)
Stock-based compensation expense
(22,507)
(23,171)
(20,565)
(65,862)
(59,047)
Cash sales and marketing expense
$ 120,467
$ 120,739
$ 114,112
$ 365,912
$ 342,447
(6)
We define cash general and administrative expense as general and administrative expense less depreciation, amortization
General and administrative expense
$ 375,483
$ 370,348
$ 334,625
$ 1,098,518
$ 958,086
Depreciation and amortization expense
(68,443)
(64,000)
(59,926)
(199,479)
(167,526)
Stock-based compensation expense
(68,591)
(69,633)
(64,432)
(197,549)
(180,160)
Cash general and administrative expense
$ 238,449
$ 236,715
$ 210,267
$ 701,490
$ 610,400
(7)
The geographic split of our cash operating expense, or cash SG&A, as defined above, is presented below:
Americas cash SG&A
$ 203,026
$ 211,004
$ 202,113
$ 618,493
$ 580,141
EMEA cash SG&A
87,639
87,836
73,500
262,762
228,213
Asia-Pacific cash SG&A
68,251
58,614
48,766
186,147
144,493
Cash SG&A
$ 358,916
$ 357,454
$ 324,379
$ 1,067,402
$ 952,847
(8)
We define adjusted EBITDA as net income excluding income tax expense, interest income, interest expense,
Net income
$ 211,739
$ 216,242
$ 152,026
$ 575,674
$ 376,587
Income tax expense
34,606
8,635
53,224
75,985
67,325
Interest income
(11,192)
(4,508)
(411)
(17,806)
(1,514)
Interest expense
91,346
90,826
78,943
262,137
255,855
Other expense (income)
6,735
6,238
(1,482)
22,522
44,845
(Gain) loss on debt extinguishment
(75)
420
(179)
(184)
115,339
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense
431,668
432,828
419,684
1,300,882
1,231,760
Stock-based compensation expense
101,830
104,682
94,710
296,464
267,395
Transaction costs
2,007
5,063
5,197
11,310
13,364
(Gain) loss on asset sales
2,252
(94)
(15,414)
3,976
(14,149)
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 870,916
$ 860,332
$ 786,298
$ 2,530,960
$ 2,356,807
The geographic split of our adjusted EBITDA is presented below:
Americas net income (loss)
$ 48,369
$ 38,199
$ (72,076)
$ 66,996
$ (262,710)
Americas income tax expense
34,606
8,516
53,223
75,866
66,948
Americas interest income
(10,374)
(3,904)
(333)
(16,006)
(1,081)
Americas interest expense
80,681
82,160
70,721
233,571
227,403
Americas other income
(68,241)
(55,803)
(25,014)
(147,434)
(10,398)
Americas (gain) loss on debt extinguishment
39
420
(1)
198
115,668
Americas depreciation, amortization and accretion expense
234,788
230,099
219,106
694,973
644,225
Americas stock-based compensation expense
69,272
73,677
70,495
206,866
198,739
Americas transaction costs
3,241
2,715
4,478
8,947
10,956
Americas loss on asset sales
2,778
145
1,169
3,961
2,434
Americas adjusted EBITDA
$ 395,159
$ 376,224
$ 321,768
$ 1,127,938
$ 992,184
EMEA net income
$ 82,558
$ 101,638
$ 130,936
$ 282,584
$ 349,970
EMEA income tax expense
—
119
—
119
376
EMEA interest income
(487)
(525)
(49)
(1,279)
(66)
EMEA interest expense
2,219
(112)
625
3,023
3,832
EMEA other expense
69,245
57,169
21,912
155,585
50,255
EMEA depreciation, amortization and accretion expense
112,065
116,070
115,026
343,001
341,941
EMEA stock-based compensation expense
19,174
19,168
15,022
54,454
42,266
EMEA transaction costs
(1,488)
2,094
664
1,763
1,651
EMEA gain on asset sales
—
(239)
(16,583)
(237)
(16,583)
EMEA adjusted EBITDA
$ 283,286
$ 295,382
$ 267,553
$ 839,013
$ 773,642
Asia-Pacific net income
$ 80,812
$ 76,405
$ 93,166
$ 226,094
$ 289,327
Asia-Pacific income tax benefit
—
—
1
—
1
Asia-Pacific interest income
(331)
(79)
(29)
(521)
(367)
Asia-Pacific interest expense
8,446
8,778
7,597
25,543
24,620
Asia-Pacific other expense
5,731
4,872
1,620
14,371
4,988
Asia-Pacific gain on debt extinguishment
(114)
—
(178)
(382)
(329)
Asia-Pacific depreciation, amortization and accretion expense
84,815
86,659
85,552
262,908
245,594
Asia-Pacific stock-based compensation expense
13,384
11,837
9,193
35,144
26,390
Asia-Pacific transaction costs
254
254
55
600
757
Asia-Pacific (gain) loss on asset sales
(526)
—
—
252
—
Asia-Pacific adjusted EBITDA
$ 192,471
$ 188,726
$ 196,977
$ 564,009
$ 590,981
(9)
We define cash gross margins as cash gross profit divided by revenues.
Our cash gross margins by geographic region are presented below:
Americas cash gross margins
71 %
71 %
69 %
70 %
70 %
EMEA cash gross margins
63 %
64 %
63 %
63 %
63 %
Asia-Pacific cash gross margins
65 %
64 %
67 %
64 %
68 %
(10)
We define adjusted EBITDA margins as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenues.
Americas adjusted EBITDA margins
47 %
45 %
42 %
46 %
44 %
EMEA adjusted EBITDA margins
48 %
49 %
49 %
48 %
48 %
Asia-Pacific adjusted EBITDA margins
48 %
49 %
54 %
48 %
54 %
(11)
We define adjusted EBITDA flow-through rate as incremental adjusted EBITDA growth divided by
Adjusted EBITDA - current period
$ 870,916
$ 860,332
$ 786,298
$ 2,530,960
$ 2,356,807
Less adjusted EBITDA - prior period
(860,332)
(799,712)
(797,277)
(2,371,152)
(2,168,688)
Adjusted EBITDA growth
$ 10,584
$ 60,620
$ (10,979)
$ 159,808
$ 188,119
Revenues - current period
$ 1,840,659
$ 1,817,154
$ 1,675,176
$ 5,392,260
$ 4,929,159
Less revenues - prior period
(1,817,154)
(1,734,447)
(1,657,919)
(5,039,473)
(4,554,003)
Revenue growth
$ 23,505
$ 82,707
$ 17,257
$ 352,787
$ 375,156
Adjusted EBITDA flow-through rate
45 %
73 %
(64) %
45 %
50 %
(12)
FFO is defined as net income or loss, excluding gain or loss from the disposition of real estate assets,
Net income
$ 211,739
$ 216,242
$ 152,026
$ 575,674
$ 376,587
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests
68
80
190
(92)
330
Net income attributable to Equinix
211,807
216,322
152,216
575,582
376,917
Adjustments:
Real estate depreciation
271,920
278,046
267,973
830,162
796,117
(Gain) loss on disposition of real estate property
2,002
1,850
(13,744)
6,697
(11,132)
Adjustments for FFO from unconsolidated joint ventures
2,667
2,131
1,536
6,948
4,215
FFO attributable to common shareholders
$ 488,396
$ 498,349
$ 407,981
$ 1,419,389
$ 1,166,117
(13)
AFFO is defined as FFO, excluding depreciation and amortization expense on non-real estate assets,
FFO attributable to common shareholders
$ 488,396
$ 498,349
$ 407,981
$ 1,419,389
$ 1,166,117
Adjustments:
Installation revenue adjustment
9,959
(34)
13,710
10,770
22,161
Straight-line rent expense adjustment
6,811
4,207
3,855
14,678
11,597
Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums
4,533
4,536
4,390
13,273
12,760
Contract cost adjustment
(12,678)
(7,891)
(15,919)
(35,508)
(43,311)
Stock-based compensation expense
101,830
104,682
94,710
296,464
267,395
Stock-based charitable contributions
—
14,039
—
14,039
—
Non-real estate depreciation expense
106,400
103,349
100,604
315,324
278,644
Amortization expense
51,873
51,875
50,354
153,317
155,428
Accretion expense (adjustment)
1,476
(442)
753
2,080
1,571
Recurring capital expenditures
(50,182)
(34,775)
(47,735)
(108,838)
(113,396)
(Gain) loss on debt extinguishment
(75)
420
(179)
(184)
115,339
Transaction costs
2,007
5,063
5,197
11,310
13,364
Impairment charges (1)
1,815
—
(1,240)
1,815
32,312
Income tax expense adjustment (1)
(965)
(49,683)
11,256
(50,971)
(35,419)
Adjustments for AFFO from unconsolidated joint ventures
836
(2,303)
533
(898)
2,473
AFFO attributable to common shareholders
$ 712,036
$ 691,392
$ 628,270
$ 2,056,060
$ 1,887,035
(1) Impairment charges relate to the impairment of an indemnification asset resulting from the settlement of a pre-
(14)
Following is how we reconcile from adjusted EBITDA to AFFO:
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 870,916
$ 860,332
$ 786,298
$ 2,530,960
$ 2,356,807
Adjustments:
Interest expense, net of interest income
(80,154)
(86,318)
(78,532)
(244,331)
(254,341)
Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums
4,533
4,536
4,390
13,273
12,760
Income tax expense
(34,606)
(8,635)
(53,224)
(75,985)
(67,325)
Income tax expense adjustment (1)
(965)
(49,683)
11,256
(50,971)
(35,419)
Straight-line rent expense adjustment
6,811
4,207
3,855
14,678
11,597
Stock-based charitable contributions
—
14,039
—
14,039
—
Contract cost adjustment
(12,678)
(7,891)
(15,919)
(35,508)
(43,311)
Installation revenue adjustment
9,959
(34)
13,710
10,770
22,161
Recurring capital expenditures
(50,182)
(34,775)
(47,735)
(108,838)
(113,396)
Other (expense) income
(6,735)
(6,238)
1,482
(22,522)
(44,845)
(Gain) loss on disposition of real estate property
2,002
1,850
(13,744)
6,697
(11,132)
Adjustments for unconsolidated JVs' and non-controlling interests
3,572
(92)
2,259
5,959
7,018
Adjustments for impairment charges (1)
1,815
—
(1,240)
1,815
32,312
Adjustment for gain (loss) on sale of assets
(2,252)
94
15,414
(3,976)
14,149
AFFO attributable to common shareholders
$ 712,036
$ 691,392
$ 628,270
$ 2,056,060
$ 1,887,035
(1) Impairment charges relate to the impairment of an indemnification asset resulting from the settlement of a pre-
(15)
The shares used in the computation of basic and diluted FFO and AFFO per share attributable to Equinix is
Shares used in computing basic net income per share, FFO per share and AFFO per share
91,896
91,036
89,858
91,234
89,614
Effect of dilutive securities:
Employee equity awards
239
226
609
285
588
Shares used in computing diluted net income per share, FFO per share and AFFO per share
92,135
91,262
90,467
91,519
90,202
Basic FFO per share
$ 5.31
$ 5.47
$ 4.54
$ 15.56
$ 13.01
Diluted FFO per share
$ 5.30
$ 5.46
$ 4.51
$ 15.51
$ 12.93
Basic AFFO per share
$ 7.75
$ 7.59
$ 6.99
$ 22.54
$ 21.06
Diluted AFFO per share
$ 7.73
$ 7.58
$ 6.94
$ 22.47
$ 20.92
SOURCE Equinix, Inc.