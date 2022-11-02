LUMINESS LAUNCHES SPRAY FOUNDATION FOR A FLAWLESS AIRBRUSH FINISH, WITHOUT AN AIRBRUSH

Airbrush Spray Foundation from the #1 leader in airbrush cosmetics.

HOUSTON, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A leader in airbrush technology for more than 25 years, LUMINESS has pioneered innovations in Air-Delivered Beauty™ solutions that allow consumers to experience unparalleled ease of application and results. Now, LUMINESS has taken its expertise in spray makeup and spray technology and applied it to a non-device Air-Delivered makeup offering: Airbrush Spray Foundation , which gives consumers the ultimate flexibility to choose between applying their foundation with LUMINESS' premium airbrush systems, like the newest BREEZE™Airbrush Makeup Kit, or convenient Airbrush Spray formulas—achieving flawless coverage every time, regardless of application method.

LUMINESS (PRNewswire)

LUMINESS Airbrush Spray Foundation gives consumers more flexibility to achieve flawless coverage any time, anywhere.

The Airbrush Spray, which launched on October 1, 2022, harnesses the power of air to evenly disperse product onto a specially-designed makeup brush for superior, buildable coverage that is still lightweight and doesn't require an airbrush device. Formulated with skin-loving ingredients including hyaluronic acid, hydrolyzed silk and aloe, the foundation replenishes and locks moisture in the skin while covering skin imperfections and blurring away the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles for a flawless finish. The spray is available in the same 18 inclusive shades that LUMINESS offers in its award-winning airbrush foundations and comes with its 100% shade match guarantee, so you never have to second-guess your perfect match. Whether you use it on its own or in tandem with your favorite LUMINESS airbrush system, the portable 2-oz Airbrush Spray is travel-friendly and easy to bring on-the-go for application and touch ups anytime, anywhere.

"For more than 25 years, LUMINESS has provided best-in-class cosmetics and airbrushing tools, making professional-quality makeup available to anyone. We are driven by our passion for helping people feel beautiful every day, wherever life takes them. With our new Airbrush Spray Foundation, superior Air-Delivered Beauty™ is immediately accessible to our customers wherever they are, more conveniently than ever," said Sean Mehta, President and CEO.

The Airbrush Spray is available for purchase online at LUMINESSCosmetics.com and Amazon.com , both alone and as part of the Airbrush Spray Silk Foundation Starter Kit . The kit comes with one Airbrush Spray Hydrating Primer, one Airbrush Spray Silk Foundation in your choice of shade, and one dual-sided brush designed to perfectly blend the primer and foundation into skin and sold out within 48 hours of its launch.

About LUMINESS

Our mission began over 25 years ago to provide beauty solutions to the everyday woman without compromising on quality. LUMINESS was created as a professional Airbrush Cosmetics line that was designed to be easy-to-use for the at home consumer to deliver a finish not achievable with traditional liquid or powder foundations. With new innovations in lip, and eye cosmetic products and formulations along with breakthrough skincare products, LUMINESS is now a full-service beauty brand rooted in complexion expertise. LUMINESS never tests on animals and is a proud supporter of the ASPCA.

Please learn more about LUMINESS on our website at: LUMINESSCosmetics.com/Our-Story

