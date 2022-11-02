Melinda Coffin, CEO, Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort, "We are excited to begin using Quick Custom Intelligence's Unified Gaming Platform."

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort and Quick Custom Intelligence ("QCI") jointly announced that the casino in Mount Pleasant Michigan has begun installing the QCI Platform. The Unified Gaming Platform aligns marketing, player development, and casino operations around one view of the casino's data.

"The team at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort is very excited to begin using the QCI Platform. We did an extensive vetting of business analytic tools and found their AI and technology to be leading-edge. Leveraging QCI's platform allows our team to quickly identify revenue opportunities, execute and evaluate campaigns and elevate our player development efforts. To top it all off, their Robotic Process Automation will save us time and money each month accurately loading our marketing offers," commented Melinda Coffin, Chief Executive Officer, Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort.

Dr. Ralph Thomas, CEO of QCI, stated that "Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort's decision to select our QCI Platform shows the importance of continually developing products that truly fit our customers' needs. We see our business partnership with Soaring Eagle, a premier operator in the Michigan market, as a strategic business relationship. With over 85 casino resorts in North America and over 4,000 sites worldwide utilizing QCI's Unified Gaming Platform, we are confident our proven product will continue to meet the growing needs of Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort."

ABOUT Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort of Mt. Pleasant, Michigan is owned and operated by the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe. The resort offers 516 newly renovated luxurious guest rooms, full-service spa & salon, a large indoor pool adorned with a half million Italian glass tiles, along with an all-season outdoor Jacuzzi. The resort caters to numerous corporate event planners with 70,000 sq. ft multi-purpose convention and meeting space. The vast casino floor has more than 3,000 slot machines, just over 70 table games, newly designed poker room, retail sports betting, online gaming "Eagle Casino & Sports", and a high stakes gaming & VIP lounge. Soaring Eagle presents over 45 superstar performances each year in their state of the art indoor entertainment hall and impressive 13,000 seat outdoor amphitheater. Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort currently features five dining options, such as Siniikaung Steak & Chop house, Legends Diner, ASCEND Sports Bar & Lounge, Central Deli & Slice Pizza, and Little Eagle Café. Soaring Eagle is also well known for their family-oriented environment allowing young guests an opportunity to enjoy a visit in the Cyber Quest arcade or Kids Quest, which provides a supervised entertainment experience for children six weeks to 12 years old.

ABOUT QCI

The QCI Platform aligns player development, marketing and gaming with powerful real-time operational tools developed for the gaming and hospitality industries. QCI has installed their ground-breaking, highly configured software in over 85 casino resorts in North America and over 4,000 sites worldwide. QCI products provide tooling for gaming operators managing over $20 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, these products are built on the QCI Platform, a best-in-class on-premises, hybrid or cloud-based technology that enables fully coordinated activities across gaming or hospitality operations. This data-driven software allows for quick, informed decisions in the ever-changing world of the casino industry and assists casinos in their efforts to optimize resources and profits, manage marketing campaigns and increase customer loyalty. QCI was founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno. Based in San Diego, QCI also has offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas & Tulsa. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715 www.QuickCustomIntelligence.com.

