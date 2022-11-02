NUTRISHOP® Launches Ultra-Comprehensive Women's Formula

Alignment™ by Katalyst Nutraceuticals® is now available exclusively at Nutrishop

HENDERSON, Nev., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the nutrition industry, we have a saying: "There is no such thing as a magic pill." But, some might say the newly released ALIGNMENT™ by Katalyst Nutraceuticals® is about as close as it gets. This multi-faceted, ultra-comprehensive formula was created to support overall health and wellness for the woman who does it all. And, it is now available exclusively at Nutrishop, a national retail nutrition franchise specializing in dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins and wellness.

For women balancing home, work, relationships, nutrition, exercise, stress, hormones, bad hair days and everything else.

"More and more of our female customers were coming in and asking for a product created just for them to help support their specific needs," said Nutrishop founder and CEO Bryon McLendon. "We are excited to now offer such an innovative and well-rounded product that is literally a one-stop shop for women's overall health and wellness."

Alignment was formulated for women who are balancing home, work, relationships, babies, nutrition, exercise, stress, hormones, aging, bad hair days and everything else in between. The ingredient roster includes carefully selected vitamins, minerals and vital botanicals like the clinically-studied amount of KSM-66® Ashwagandha to help support occasional stress, balance mood, and improve energy levels. Alignment also contains additional supportive nutrients like myo-inositol, DIM, chasteberry, wild yam extracts, PABA, and more.

In the past, the key ingredients found in Alignment were nearly impossible to find in one product. So, Alignment not only checks the boxes for a complete women's formula, but it is far more affordable than buying multiple products to do what this one can.

"After years of having to put together several products to build a comprehensive woman's formula for my female customers, Alignment has arrived and changed the game," said Shaun Freeman, franchisee of Nutrishop St. Petersburg, Florida, who holds personal training and nutrition certifications through NASM and ISSA. "I can't wait for my customers to get their hands on this amazing product!"

To learn more or purchase ALIGNMENT, visit NutrishopUSA.com or stop by any Nutrishop location nationwide.

About NUTRISHOP®

Since 2003, NUTRISHOP® has helped countless individuals live a fit, healthy, happy lifestyle. Nutrishop stores offer customers a low-price guarantee on a wide array of cutting-edge dietary supplements along with exceptional, individualized customer service, easy-to-follow meal plans, body composition assessment tools, and sound nutritional guidance. The Nutrishop business model focuses primarily on franchisee-owned and operated stores that provide consumers with the tools required to achieve their health and fitness goals. For more information, visit NutrishopUSA.com and follow on Instagram @NutrishopUSA. To learn more about becoming a Nutrishop franchisee, visit NutrishopFranchise.com.

