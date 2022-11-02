Prophix Achieves HITRUST Risk-Based, 2-Year Certification to Further Mitigate Risk in Third-Party Privacy, Security, and Compliance

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification validates Prophix's commitment to meeting key regulations and protecting sensitive information

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prophix , a leading global provider of corporate performance management (CPM) software, today announced the Prophix Cloud CPM has earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates that the organization's Prophix CPM has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Prophix in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"Organizations like Prophix are continually under pressure to meet complex compliance and privacy requirements that include technical and process elements such as NIST and ISO," said Kristofer Laxdal, Vice President and CISO at Prophix. "We are proud to demonstrate to our customers the highest standards for data protection and information security by achieving HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification."

"The HITRUST Assurance Program is the most rigorous available, consisting of a multitude of quality assurance checks, both automated and manual," said Bimal Sheth, Executive Vice President, Standards Development & Assurance Operations, HITRUST. "The fact that Prophix has achieved HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification attests to the high quality of their information risk management and compliance program."

To empower mid-market companies to achieve their goals, Prophix provides an integrated, cloud-based platform to the Office of Finance; one that delivers planning, budgeting, reporting, forecasting and consolidation solutions. With Prophix, finance leaders improve profitability and minimize risk and put the focus back on what matters most – uncovering business opportunities. Prophix supports the future with AI innovations that adapt to meet the strategic realities of more than 2,600 active customers, globally, who rely on Prophix to deliver tangible business outcomes and transform the way they work. For more information, visit www.prophix.com .

