Cohen & Steers, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) declared a cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2022 in the amount of $0.55 per share of common stock payable on November 29, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 14, 2022.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

