Digimarc Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

BEAVERTON, Ore., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.
Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Revenue for the third quarter of 2022 increased 22% to $7.8 million compared to $6.4 million in the third quarter of 2021. The increase in revenue primarily reflects the contribution of subscription and service revenue post acquisition from EVRYTHNG and $1.1 million of subscription revenue from a new commercial contract, partially offset by $0.6 million of lower subscription revenue as a result of sunsetting our Piracy Intelligence product and $0.4 million less service revenue due to the timing of HolyGrail recycling projects.
Gross profit for the third quarter of 2022 was essentially flat when compared to the third quarter of 2021 reflecting $1.0 million of amortization expense recognized on the developed technology intangible asset acquired in the EVRYTHNG acquisition and $0.2 million lower service gross profit due to higher costs, offset by the $1.2 million of gross profit contribution from higher subscription revenue.
Non-GAAP gross profit for the third quarter of 2022 increased 24% to $5.6 million compared to $4.5 million in the third quarter of 2021.
Operating expenses for the third quarter of 2022 increased 62% to $19.7 million compared to $12.2 million in the third quarter of 2021. The increase in operating expenses primarily reflects $4.2 million of operating expenses from EVRYTHNG post acquisition, $1.5 million of higher compensation costs due to annual compensation adjustments and higher headcount, and $1.4 million of severance costs incurred for organizational changes we made in the third quarter of 2022.
Non-GAAP operating expenses for the third quarter of 2022 increased $5.4 million to $15.5 million compared to $10.1 million in the third quarter of 2021.
Net loss for the third quarter of 2022 was $14.9 million or $(0.76) loss per common share compared to $2.9 million or $(0.17) loss per common share in the third quarter of 2021.
Non-GAAP net loss for the third quarter of 2022 was $9.3 million or $(0.47) loss per common share compared to $5.6 million or $(0.34) loss per common share in the third quarter of 2021.
At September 30, 2022, cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities totaled $56.4 million compared to $41.6 million at December 31, 2021.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP gross profit margin, Non-GAAP operating expenses, Non-GAAP net loss, and Non-GAAP loss per common share (diluted). See below for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. These non-GAAP financial measures are an important measure of our operating performance because they allow management, investors and analysts to evaluate and assess our core operating results from period-to-period after removing non-cash and non-recurring activities that affect comparability. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating its financial and operational decision making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons.
Digimarc believes that providing these non-GAAP financial measures, together with the reconciliation to GAAP, helps management and investors make comparisons between us and other companies. In making any comparisons to other companies, investors need to be aware that companies use different non-GAAP measures to evaluate their financial performance. Investors should pay close attention to the specific definition being used and to the reconciliation between such measures and the corresponding GAAP measures provided by each company under applicable SEC rules. These non-GAAP financial measures are not measurements of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP. In order to facilitate a clear understanding of its consolidated historical operating results, investors should examine Digimarc's non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with its historical GAAP financial information, and investors should not consider non-GAAP financial measures in isolation or as substitutes for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed as supplemental to, and should not be considered as alternatives to, GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures may not be indicative of the historical operating results of the Company nor are they intended to be predictive of potential future results.
Digimarc Corporation
Consolidated Income Statement Information
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Month Information
Nine Month Information
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenue:
Service
$
3,735
$
3,932
$
11,858
$
11,507
Subscription
4,086
2,485
11,121
7,888
Total revenue
7,821
6,417
22,979
19,395
Cost of revenue:
Service (1)
1,602
1,630
5,177
4,715
Subscription (1)
1,006
567
2,934
1,892
Amortization expense on acquired intangible assets
1,048
—
3,362
—
Total cost of revenue
3,656
2,197
11,473
6,607
Gross profit
Service (1)
2,133
2,302
6,681
6,792
Subscription (1)
3,080
1,918
8,187
5,996
Amortization expense on acquired intangible assets
(1,048)
—
(3,362)
—
Total gross profit
4,165
4,220
11,506
12,788
Gross profit margin:
Total
53
%
66
%
50
%
66
%
Service (1)
57
%
59
%
56
%
59
%
Subscription (1)
75
%
77
%
74
%
76
%
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing
7,684
4,647
23,702
15,865
Research, development and engineering
7,575
4,586
19,731
12,930
General and administrative
4,132
2,943
15,027
15,611
Amortization expense on acquired intangible assets
301
—
964
—
Impairment of lease right of use assets and leasehold improvements
—
—
574
—
Total operating expenses
19,692
12,176
59,998
44,406
Operating loss
(15,527)
(7,956)
(48,492)
(31,618)
Other income:
Gain on extinguishment of note payable
—
5,094
—
5,094
Refundable tax credit
376
—
878
—
Other income (loss)
247
(2)
336
26
Other income, net
623
5,092
1,214
5,120
Loss before income taxes
(14,904)
(2,864)
(47,278)
(26,498)
Provision for income taxes
(26)
(7)
(72)
(17)
Net loss
$
(14,930)
$
(2,871)
$
(47,350)
$
(26,515)
Loss per common share:
Loss per common share — basic
$
(0.76)
$
(0.17)
$
(2.51)
$
(1.61)
Loss per common share — diluted
$
(0.76)
$
(0.17)
$
(2.51)
$
(1.61)
Weighted average common shares outstanding — basic
19,721
16,520
18,877
16,428
Weighted average common shares outstanding — diluted
19,721
16,520
18,877
16,428
(1) Cost of revenue, Gross profit and Gross profit margin for Service and Subscription excludes amortization expense on acquired intangible assets.
Digimarc Corporation
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Month Information
Nine Month Information
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
GAAP gross profit
$
4,165
$
4,220
$
11,506
$
12,788
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
1,048
—
3,362
—
Amortization and write-off of other intangible assets
145
145
430
431
Stock-based compensation
270
164
736
515
Non-GAAP gross profit
$
5,628
$
4,529
$
16,034
$
13,734
Non-GAAP gross profit margin
72
%
71
%
70
%
71
%
GAAP operating expenses
$
19,692
$
12,176
$
59,998
$
44,406
Depreciation and write-off of property and equipment
(316)
(334)
(1,036)
(1,051)
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
(301)
—
(964)
—
Amortization and write-off of other intangible assets
(4)
(35)
(63)
(94)
Amortization of lease right of use assets under operating leases
(248)
(124)
(768)
(364)
Stock-based compensation
(3,298)
(1,437)
(8,574)
(9,833)
Impairment of lease right of use assets and leasehold improvements
—
—
(574)
—
Acquisition-related expenses
—
(111)
(447)
(111)
Non-GAAP operating expenses
$
15,525
$
10,135
$
47,572
$
32,953
GAAP net loss
$
(14,930)
$
(2,871)
$
(47,350)
$
(26,515)
Total adjustments to gross profit
1,463
309
4,528
946
Total adjustments to operating expenses
4,167
2,041
12,426
11,453
Gain on extinguishment of note payable
-
(5,094)
-
(5,094)
Non-GAAP net loss
$
(9,300)
$
(5,615)
$
(30,396)
$
(19,210)
GAAP loss per common share (diluted)
$
(0.76)
$
(0.17)
$
(2.51)
$
(1.61)
Non-GAAP net loss
$
(9,300)
$
(5,615)
$
(30,396)
$
(19,210)
Non-GAAP loss per common share (diluted)
$
(0.47)
$
(0.34)
$
(1.61)
$
(1.17)
Digimarc Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheet Information
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
September 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents (1)
$
40,355
$
13,789
Marketable securities (1)
16,002
19,537
Trade accounts receivable, net
7,800
6,368
Loan receivable from related party
—
2,001
Other current assets
6,291
2,316
Total current assets
70,448
44,011
Marketable securities (1)
—
8,292
Property and equipment, net
2,633
2,875
Intangibles, net
34,032
6,611
Goodwill
6,401
1,114
Lease right of use assets
5,209
1,300
Other assets
1,198
673
Total assets
$
119,921
$
64,876
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities
$
8,219
$
4,727
Deferred revenue
4,727
2,989
Total current liabilities
12,946
7,716
Long-term lease liabilities
6,051
1,028
Other long-term liabilities
96
752
Total liabilities
19,093
9,496
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred stock
50
50
Common stock
20
17
Additional paid-in capital
361,055
261,324
Accumulated deficit
(253,361)
(206,011)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(6,936)
—
Total shareholders' equity
100,828
55,380
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
119,921
$
64,876
(1) Aggregate cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities was $56,357 and $41,618 at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.
Digimarc Corporation
Consolidated Cash Flow Information
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Nine Month Information
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$
(47,350)
$
(26,515)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and write-off of property and equipment
1,036
1,051
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
4,326
—
Amortization and write-off of other intangible assets
493
525
Amortization of lease right of use assets under operating leases
768
364
Amortization of net premiums (discounts) on marketable securities
—
605
Gain on extinguishment of note payable
—
(5,032)
Stock-based compensation
9,310
10,348
Impairment of lease right of use assets and leasehold improvements
574
—
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Trade accounts receivable
(241)
(427)
Other current assets
(2,233)
(353)
Other assets
(611)
(54)
Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities
(2,153)
1,630
Deferred revenue
233
(847)
Lease liability and other long-term liabilities
(1,040)
242
Net cash used in operating activities
(36,888)
(18,463)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Net cash paid for acquisition
(3,512)
—
Purchase of property and equipment
(783)
(797)
Capitalized patent costs
(404)
(475)
Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities
17,498
72,141
Purchases of marketable securities
(5,873)
(42,049)
Net cash provided by investing activities
6,926
28,820
Cash flows from financing activities:
Issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs
58,220
—
Purchase of common stock
(1,560)
(4,898)
Loan repayment
(32)
—
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
56,628
(4,898)
Effect of exchange rate on cash
(100)
—
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents (2)
$
26,566
$
5,459
Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at beginning of period
41,618
77,728
Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at end of period
56,357
52,490
(2) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities
$
14,739
$
(25,238)
