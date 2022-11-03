InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety Accessory for Grill Lids (LGT-242)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I enjoy grilling and got tired of the big burst of smoke and heat when opening the grill's lid. I thought there could be a better way, so I invented the SAFETY GRILL ARM EXTENSION," said an inventor, from Las Vegas, Nev. "My design prevents smoke from entering the mouth and eyes."

The invention provides a safer method of opening a barbecue grill lid. In doing so, it helps to prevent exposure to smoke and heat when first opening the lid. As a result, it increases safety and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a durable and adjustable design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for grilling and barbecuing enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

