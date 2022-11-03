Merlin Selects CMC Electronics Multicore Avionics Computer

MONTREAL, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - CMC Electronics announced today that it was selected by aviation technology leader Merlin to provide its civil-certified PU-3000 avionics computer to power their autonomous flight solutions. Merlin's autonomy systems aim to reduce crew in large cargo aircraft, and to eliminate crew entirely in small aircraft, solving a key aviation issue in an industry facing a severe global pilot shortage.

As a strategic partner to Merlin, CMC will provide its latest multicore avionics computer certified by Transport Canada to host their advanced flight control software that enables autonomous flying. The PU-3000's open architecture platform offers high-performance multicore processing capability and an unrivaled set of interfaces, allowing Merlin to easily adapt the system for use on different aircraft types. The PU-3000 allows customers to retain their intellectual property by implementing their own applications using CMC's comprehensive Software Development Kit (SDK). The computer can host software applications developed to various Design Assurance Levels, up to DAL A.

"The PU-3000 avionics computer has the multicore processing power, diverse interfaces and the civil certification pedigree we needed for our mission," said Shaun Johnson, CEO, Merlin New Zealand Limited. "Merlin is delighted to partner with CMC Electronics to propel the future of fully autonomous flight and to build a safe and autonomous unmanned aerospace industry".

"This new contract is a timely and strategic development for CMC Electronics," indicated Brad Nolen, Vice President, Sales and Marketing at CMC Electronics. "At a time when crew shortages are a critical industry issue, we are pleased to be part of the solution alongside Merlin who is enhancing aviation safety while pushing the boundaries of innovation."

Merlin recently announced a $105M Series B, and signed a partnership with the US Air Force to make the C-130J transport aircraft more autonomous in order to enhance safety and its operational flexibility.

About CMC Electronics

CMC Electronics ( www.cmcelectronics.ca ) has achieved an international reputation for innovation and excellence in the design and manufacture of innovative cockpit systems integration, avionics, display solutions and high-performance microelectronics for the military and commercial aviation markets. Based in Montreal, Canada, the company also has facilities in the USA serving customers worldwide. For more on CMC, visit www.cmcelectronics.ca.

About Merlin

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Boston, with additional offices in Los Angeles, Denver, Mojave, and Auckland, New Zealand, Merlin is building the definitive autonomy system for all things that fly. To learn more, visit www.merlinlabs.com

