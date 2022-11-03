StackPath Expands Participation in Solana Foundation Server Program

Dedicates 2,300 Servers for Use by Solana Validators and RPCs

DALLAS, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- StackPath, the industry-leading edge computing platform today announced the third expansion of its participation in the Solana Foundation Server Program.

Partnerships like this have been a critical part of Solana becoming the fastest growing blockchain ecosystem.

The Solana Foundation Server Program provides access to best-in-class, approved-for-blockchain cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) around the world, with advantageous contract terms, to be used for Solana RPC nodes or Solana validators.

StackPath has already deployed 1,200 servers that host ultra-low latency virtual machines (VMs) for members of the Server Program. By the end of 2022, the company will deploy an additional 1,100 servers, providing VMs in a total of 39 cities around the world.

"The decentralized structure of edge computing aligns with the decentralized nature of blockchain," said Alex Kehaya, Network Infrastructure Lead at the Solana Foundation. "We're glad to have StackPath as part of the Server Program, providing its edge computing solutions to our community. Partnerships like this have been a critical part of Solana becoming the fastest growing blockchain ecosystem."

The StackPath platform consists of edge locations deployed in the world's most populous urban areas. That gives its edge IaaS closer proximity to data sources and destinations, as well as greater geographic diversity than traditional cloud computing platforms. In addition, StackPath edge locations are connected by a private network backbone, letting systems communicate within and between sites entirely without using public internet. It all combines to provide blockchain workloads significant speed and predictability advantages.

"The industry has spent the last two decades optimizing cloud IaaS for cloud-native workloads," said Kip Turco, StackPath CEO. "But blockchain workloads—from cryptocurrencies to Web3 applications—really are edge-native. Sure, they can run on traditional cloud. But at the edge they can unlock the full potential of their architecture. That's why we believe we have a powerful role in the Server Program and intend to become a leading platform for blockchain."

StackPath participation in the Server Program is in partnership with Inflect, a high-touch advisory specializing in digital infrastructure and connected solutions.

"The Server Program is an invaluable resource for Solana developers," said Mike Nguyen, CEO of Inflect. "The blockchain community has been challenged by issues ranging from supply chain shortages to service providers backing away from blockchain use cases. The Server Program is designed to mitigate those challenges, helping foster sustainable growth and advance the overall decentralization of the Solana ecosystem."

StackPath will join Inflect to exhibit at Solana Breakpoint in Lisbon, November 4 through 7, 2022, The Pateo da Gale, location 4, where it will provide demonstrations and announce an exclusive special offer for Breakpoint attendees through the Solana Foundation Server Program.

About StackPath

StackPath is a cloud platform built at the internet's edge, providing infrastructure and services physically closer to the source or destination of data than hyperscale cloud service providers. StackPath Edge Compute (including virtual machines and containers), Edge Delivery (including CDN and serverless scripting), and Edge Security (including WAF) solutions run in edge locations strategically deployed in high-density markets and united by a secure global network and a single management system. Customers ranging from Fortune 50 enterprises to one-person startups trust StackPath to give their latency-sensitive workloads and real-time applications the speed, security, and efficiency they require.

About Inflect

Inflect facilitates frictionless transactions for digital infrastructure services, no matter how complex. We believe businesses should be able to easily find and buy the digital infrastructure they need — for every use case and every location in the world. But finding and buying internet infrastructure has historically been a slow, manual process. Inflect's platform simplifies buying and selling of complex infrastructure with an easy-to-use online marketplace, intuitive research tools, and customer and partner management programs.

About Solana Foundation

The Solana Foundation is a non-profit foundation based in Zug, Switzerland, dedicated to the decentralization, adoption, and security of the Solana ecosystem. For more information, please visit https://solana.org/.

About Solana

Solana is a global state machine, and the world's most performant blockchain. It gives developers the confidence to build for the long term by delivering predictable scaling without compromising security or composability. Solana's performance is driven by a single global state, which is capable of processing tens of thousands of smart contracts at once, and by Proof of History, a distributed clock that unlocks low-latency, sub-second finality across the global state. To learn more, please visit https://solana.com/.

