TRACEY BRYANT STUCKEY, MAKING NATIONAL IMPACT IN THE WORLD OF K-12 EDUCATION FOR CLASSROOM TEACHERS

HEMINGWAY, S.C., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tracey Bryant Stuckey, a South Carolina NBCT, is making waves within the national education world to support teachers in becoming Nationally Board Certified or renewing through the Maintenance of Certification from the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards (NBPTS). This program is founded on the principles and science of student-driven learning, differentiated instruction, reflective teaching practices, and being part of a robust professional learning community. In the midst of a national teacher attrition crisis, Stuckey, aims to equip teachers through this professional development with the content & pedagogical knowledge to successfully learn, grow, and be better prepared to earn NB certification. All of this is done virtually, with teachers collaborating from all over the country. Check out the current offerings for teachers at www.traceybryantstuckey.com .

The goal was to "empower teachers to grow big with their students to make teaching/learning a joyful experience."

TraceyBryantStuckey.com launched months before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down, having profound impacts in the K-12 education institution. From inception, Stuckey's goal was to "empower teachers to grow big with their students to make teaching/learning a joyful experience." She has done just that by providing PD to teachers in a transformative way that allows teachers looking for NBPTS certification/renewal, to collaborate, connect, and learn from others across the nation.

"Through my program, I instill teachers with the tools/knowledge to become more diagnostic & reflective within their practice, which creates a strong classroom community of student-centered learning. My PD is different because it is actionable and relevant to 21st century learning models to develop higher executive-functioning/questioning skills for students, thus culminating in a student-owned learning environment focusing always on student needs," stated Tracey.

Currently, Stuckey provides support for teachers working on the initial and NB MOC. These PD programs include Teaching & Learning in the Classroom , Assessment Drives Instruction , and MOC Renew Like a Pro . Along with these programs, Stuckey provides district wide PD targeted to individual district needs. She is currently contracted by a SC School District to develop & implement a 21st Century Purposeful Play Based Kindergarten design where inquiry learning & development of executive-functioning skills empower the kindergarten students to think critically and own learning in an effort to see the Profile of a SC High School Graduate beginning in kindergarten.

