Whirlpool Corp. announces plans to bring Matter support to its smart appliance models and joins Matter working group focused on appliances

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlpool Corp. has announced that it is taking steps toward making smart appliances work more harmoniously in home ecosystems by announcing support for Matter, the gold standard of smart home connectivity. Whirlpool Corp. will also be an active member of the Matter working group focused on supporting appliances in a future version of Matter, and will add support to the company's smart appliance lineup when that support launches.

"If the past few years have taught us anything, it's that connectivity is essential to our mission of improving life at home for our consumers," said Whirlpool Corp. VP of Global Platforms Ludo Beaufils. "Matter allows consumers to enjoy all the smart features found on our products, while connecting compatible devices and systems with one another and controlling them from their preferred app or voice assistant."

Matter is the new language of the smart home, led by the Connectivity Standards Alliance, with support from hundreds of the world's leading IoT and smart home companies. Products built on Matter will work seamlessly with each other and introduce robust, core security features and flexible ways to control with its Multi-Admin capabilities. The Matter standard launched in October and its core features of interoperability, control, convenience, and security will begin rolling out in products for consumers beginning this month. Matter has support from more than 220 global companies and 3,000 individual engineers—that represent the entire value chain, from silicon, hardware, software, ecosystems and platforms, to retail.

"We're excited to add Whirlpool Corp. to our list of leading companies committing support and participating in Matter," said Tobin Richardson, CEO and president of the Connectivity Standards Alliance. "Appliances are one of the major categories of smart devices that consumers want to have connected in their home, and Matter is a pathway that can make this mainstream through interoperability, efficiency and convenience. Whirlpool Corporation's nearly 111 years of experience in the appliances industry will be invaluable to the Alliance and the Matter working group as we look to add support for this important category of devices to the core standard in the near future."

