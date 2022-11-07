KMSG Announces Social Impact Award Winner, Innovative Partnerships to Benefit All 120+ Applicants

WASHINGTON, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Social impact advisory firm KM Strategies Group (KMSG) today announced Thensted Center as the inaugural winner of the KMSG Social Impact Award, which includes $30,000 in unrestricted grant funding and $15,000 in pro bono consulting. Thensted Center, a Louisiana nonprofit organization, provides critical community care to thousands in the heart of Creole and Cajun Country, many of whom live dozens of miles from basic social services. The center offers food, transportation, and childcare programming along with mental health and substance use counseling, veteran support, and senior care.

"We are grateful to receive the KMSG Social Impact Award, and have a big vision to reinvest in our community," said Julia Richard, executive director of Thensted Center. "Thensted Center is a trusted anchor in our rural community, and we're excited to use this investment to expand support services for our neighbors who need them most."

Announced in May, the KMSG Social Impact Award received more than 120 applications from organizations doing critical work across the Deep South and Appalachia. In a region where philanthropic foundations nationwide invested just 56 cents per person in the South for every dollar per person they invested nationally – KMSG felt it was time to approach philanthropic grantmaking, and the entire idea of an award 'winner,' differently.

"Many, if not most, nonprofits applying for philanthropic grants never hear back – which makes them feel like they're wasting their precious time," said Kindred Motes, founder and managing director of KMSG. "The KMSG Social Impact Award reflects a new kind of relationship between funders and prospective grantees – one of transparent communication and support that doesn't stop once the application cycle ends. That new relationship now includes even more opportunities through our new partners."

To recognize and support all applicant organizations, KMSG also announced partnerships with two leaders in journalism and philanthropy. The first is with Reckon, an award-winning news organization started in the South and home to Emmy, Edward R. Murrow Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning storytellers who report for people erased from mainstream media. Through this partnership, KMSG founder and managing director Kindred Motes will serve as a contributor to Reckon, identifying and interviewing movement leaders to share visions of change that position them for future funders, partners, and support.

"There are so many rich stories in the South and in Appalachia that haven't reached a national platform." said John Hammontree, executive producer of Reckon Radio and host of the Reckon Interview podcast. "We look forward to working with KSMG to share them."

"This partnership aligns perfectly with Reckon's mission to produce journalism that respectfully covers underrepresented and intentionally erased voices and equips people to create change in their communities," said R.L. Nave, Reckon editor-in-chief.

The second partnership, with Candid, will offer all 120+ KMSG Social Impact Award applicants a series of free training webinars in support of various development, fundraising, and communications goals, including helping them:

Obtain a Gold Seal of Transparency on Candid's GuideStar, which unlocks eligible donor funding from Amazon Smile, Facebook/Instagram Fundraisers and GivingTuesday (courtesy of KMSG's partnership with Candid);

Build a communications/external relations strategic plan (KMSG Training); and,

Unlock $10,000 per month in free Google Ads through Google for Nonprofits (KMSG Training).

About KM Strategies Group (KMSG), Reckon, and Candid

KMSG is an advisory consulting firm that has reached more than 360M people globally through campaigns for clients including USAID, NYC Health, Global Citizen, New America, Columbia University Justice Lab, and Girl Rising.

Reckon is an award-winning news and multimedia company that is part of Advance Local and owned by Advance, owners of Condé Nast alongside shareholders in Reddit, Warner Bros. Discovery and Charter Communications.

Candid is a nonprofit organization that provides the most comprehensive data and insights about the social sector. Candid was formed in 2019 when GuideStar and Foundation Center merged.

View original content:

SOURCE KM Strategies Group