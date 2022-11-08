Huntsman Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Common Dividend

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) today announced that its board of directors has declared a $0.2125 per share cash dividend on its common stock. The dividend is payable on December 30, 2022, to stockholders of record as of December 15, 2022.

Huntsman Corporation is a publicly traded global manufacturer and marketer of differentiated and specialty chemicals with 2021 revenues of approximately $8 billion. Our chemical products number in the thousands and are sold worldwide to manufacturers serving a broad and diverse range of consumer and industrial end markets. We operate more than 70 manufacturing, R&D and operations facilities in approximately 30 countries and employ approximately 9,000 associates within our four distinct business divisions. For more information about Huntsman, please visit the company's website at www.huntsman.com.

