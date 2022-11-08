MGFB announces agreement with Mayo Clinic for development of novel therapeutic cancer vaccines

Platform approach to treat a broad range of solid tumors

Novel recombinant vector vaccine technology utilizing ASEL (Altered Self-Antigen Library) and APOBEC induced mutagenesis to create a library of heteroclitic tumor associated antigens

UTICA,Minn., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MGFB, a subsidiary of FairWinds Bio (FWB), has entered into a patent license agreement with Mayo Clinic to advance experimental cancer vaccine therapeutics based on a novel platform developed over the past 20 years by Richard Vile, Ph.D., Mayo Clinic Professor of Immunology as well as several colleagues. Founding equity ownership in MGFB includes FWB, University of Leeds and Mayo Clinic.

The platform is designed to address mutational burden, immune escape, and tumor resistance, commonly seen in many solid tumor patients. By delivering a broad repertoire of tumor associated antigens, ASEL and neoantigens enhanced by APOBEC mutagenesis, strong T-cell responses have been demonstrated pre-clinically without the need for identification of patient specific tumor associated antigens. Preclinical studies have demonstrated durable responses in a melanoma study in mice. Additional pre-clinical data in models of glioma and hepatocellular carcinoma confirm the utility of this approach. MGFB intends to advance multiple programs into the clinic to address indications where current therapeutic options are limited.

"I look forward to working with the MGFB team to advance these therapeutic vaccines to help the many patients who need better treatment options than are currently available," said Dr. Vile.

"We are very excited to collaborate with Mayo Clinic on this approach to treating solid tumors. Our objective is to develop the most therapeutically effective constructs with the hope of providing patients better therapeutic alternatives," said Ajit Gill, CEO of MGFB.

Mayo Clinic has a financial interest in the technology referenced in this press release. Mayo Clinic will use any revenue it receives to support its not-for-profit mission in patient care, education and research.

MGFB is a subsidiary of FairWinds Bio (FWB) whose purpose is to develop a pipeline of products targeting solid tumors based on technology licensed from Mayo. The company utilizes a network of consultants and 3rd party vendors to advance programs into the clinic and through proof-of-concept and beyond.

FWB is building a portfolio of late stage pre-clinical and early clinical biotherapeutics through in-licensing and acquisition of novel 3rd party technology.

