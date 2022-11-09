Cymulate Named Innovation Leader in Frost & Sullivan's Frost RadarTM Global Breach and Attack Simulation, 2022

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymulate, the leader in cybersecurity risk validation and exposure management, announced today that Frost & Sullivan, the growth pipeline company, recognized the company as the top innovation vendor in their Frost RadarTM: Global Breach and Attack Simulation, 2022 report. Businesses increasingly demand automated and continuous security testing techniques to stay ahead of cyber adversaries and reduce risk. An unrelenting focus on innovation and a wide range of Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) use cases that are aligned with customer needs are key ingredients to excel Cymulate above the rest.

The Frost Radar™ for BAS is a benchmarking report that identifies the companies in the market that are best placed to deliver on future opportunities through consistent growth and innovation. The report recognizes Cymulate's ability to empower all stakeholders of the organization, including top management and business heads, to make risk-informed business decisions without overwhelming the security teams or the CISO.

Swetha Krishnamoorthi, senior industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan, said: "Cymulate delivers a one-stop platform for all risk assessment needs of the customer. In an emerging market such as BAS, a strong innovation focus aligned with customer pain points sustains growth momentum in the long term, and Cymulate ticks all the right boxes when it comes to innovation."

"We are honored to be recognized for our commitment to innovation by Frost & Sullivan," said Eyal Wachsman, CEO and co-founder of Cymulate. "The frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks have increased significantly. To keep up with increased cybersecurity risk, businesses are turning to automated and continuous security testing. The Cymulate vision is to be the golden standard of security tools that help CISOs, security analysts, and top management gain continuous visibility into their company's security posture and easily translate findings to response actions."

In evaluating the Frost Radar for BAS, Frost & Sullivan researchers used a robust analytical tool that evaluates companies' focus on innovation and growth to benchmark their future growth potential. The benchmarking criteria include:

Innovation Focus

Innovation Scalability: The organization's innovations are globally scalable and applicable in both developing and mature markets and in adjacent and non-adjacent industry verticals

Research and Development: The efficacy of the company's R&D strategy, as determined by the size of its R&D investment and how it feeds the innovation pipeline

Product Portfolio: The relative contribution of new products to the company's annual revenue

Mega Trends Leverage: The company's proactive leverage of evolving, long-term opportunities, and new business models as the foundation of its innovation pipeline

Customer Alignment: Applicability of products/services/solutions to current and potential customers, and how evolving customer needs influence its innovation strategy

Growth Performance

Market Share (Previous 3 Years): The company's market share relative to its competitors in a given market space

Revenue Growth (Previous 3 Years): Revenue growth rate in the market/industry/category that forms context for the given Frost Radar

Growth Pipeline: Strength and leverage of the company's growth pipeline system to continuously capture, analyze, and prioritize its growth opportunities

Vision And Strategy: How well company's growth strategy is aligned with its vision

Sales And Marketing: The effectiveness of the company's sales and marketing efforts in helping it drive demand and achieve growth objectives

Cymulate provides customers with over 120,000 test scenarios and 10,000 preconfigured attack campaigns so that organizations of all sizes can validate whether their security controls are working effectively and that they are not exposed to threats. Companies seeking advanced attack prevention can also build customized attack scenarios and leverage continuous automated red team assessments and industry risk benchmarking reports.

To read the full report from Frost & Sullivan, click here.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success.

About Cymulate

Cymulate's SaaS-based Extended Security Posture Management (XSPM) provides security professionals with the ability to continuously challenge, validate and optimize their on-premises and cloud cyber-security posture with visualization end-to-end across the MITRE ATT&CK® framework. The platform provides automated, expert and threat intelligence led risk assessments that are simple to deploy and use for organizations of all cybersecurity maturity levels. It also provides an open framework to create and automate red and purple teaming by generating penetration scenarios and advanced attack campaigns tailored to their unique environments and security policies.

For more information, visit www.cymulate.com.

