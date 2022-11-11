NOTICE OF DATA BREACH INCIDENT

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilario Marilao, M.D. recently became aware of a data breach incident involving a break-in of a locked storage cabinet in the locked basement of the office building. We first discovered missing documents on September 6, 2022, following a minor flood in the basement. We immediately investigated and determined that account ledgers had been stolen. We have narrowed the exposure to personal information belonging to some parents of patients seen by Dr. Marilao between 2010 to 2011. If your last name begins with the letter A through M, and you or your child were insured under any line of Medi-Cal or an HMO plan, the stolen ledgers may have contained personal data belonging to you. This data may have included personally identifiable information with some combination of your name, address, phone number, Social Security Number, health insurance information, your child's name, date of service and/or your child's date of birth.

While we have no evidence that any of your personal information has been misused in any manner, we are taking appropriate precautionary measures to ensure your financial security and help alleviate concerns you may have.

What is the office of Dr. Hilario Marilao doing to address this situation?

There have been no previous incidents and we cannot determine whether the break-in occurred prior to, or in association with, the flooding incident in the basement. Nevertheless, all files have been moved out of the basement to our office upstairs. New security alarms and cameras have also been installed to monitor the activities in and around the office.

In response to the incident, we are providing you with access to representatives who are available for the next 90 days, to assist you with questions regarding this incident, between the hours of 8:00 am to 8:00 pm EST, Monday through Friday. Please call the help line at 1-800-405-6108 to obtain more information and to determine if you qualify to receive credit monitoring services at no cost. The last day to request credit monitoring services is December 30, 2022.

What can I do on my own to address this situation?

If you choose to place a fraud alert, please contact one of the three major credit agencies directly at: Experian (1-888-397-3742) Equifax (1-800-525-6285) TransUnion (1-800-680-7289) P.O. Box 4500 P.O. Box 740241 P.O. Box 2000 Allen, TX 75013 Atlanta, GA 30374 Chester, PA 19016 www.experian.com www.equifax.com www.transunion.com

Also, should you wish to obtain a credit report and monitor it:



IMMEDIATELY obtain free copies of your credit report and monitor them for any suspicious activity. You can obtain your free copies by going to the following website: www.annualcreditreport.com or by calling them toll-free at 1-877-322-8228. (Hearing impaired consumers can access their TDD service at 1-877-730-4204.)

You can also obtain more information from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) about identity theft and ways to protect yourself. The FTC has an identity theft hotline 877-438-4338 (TTY: 1-866-653-4261) or on-line at www.ftc.gov/idtheft.

What if I want to speak with Dr. Marilao regarding this incident?

While representatives should be able to provide thorough assistance and answer most of your questions, you may still feel the need to contact Dr. Marilao's office regarding this incident. If so, please call 951-358-0787 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. PST, Monday through Friday. Please note that you will need to call the toll-free number above to inquire about credit monitoring services.

We take our responsibility to protect your personal information very seriously. We are committed to helping every individual who may have been impacted by this unfortunate data breach.

Sincerely,

Hilario Marilao, M.D.

