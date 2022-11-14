Kroger promises a Thanksgiving Fresh for Everyone

Grocer shares a zero-compromise holiday shopping guide to feed a family of 10 for $5 per person

CINCINNATI, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), America's grocer, today shared its efforts to cushion customers from the impacts of inflation as they prepare holiday meals, including a zero-compromise shopping guide with meal options that can feed 10 people for as little as $5 per person. The grocer, who estimates the cost of turkey has risen 20 cents per pound this year, will not shift the rising cost to customers.

"At Kroger, we are committed to making the holiday season memorable and accessible for everyone," said Stuart Aitken, Kroger Senior Vice President and Chief Merchant & Marketing Officer. "We strive to keep prices low every day, and this Thanksgiving, we are helping our customers keep turkey at the center of the plate by not passing on rising turkey costs. Whether making a timeless family recipe or creating a gourmet spread for guests, we promise our customers fresh, high-quality ingredients to make their holiday meals easy, affordable and delicious."

According to 84.51º, Kroger's retail and data science, insights and media arm, 48 percent of customers surveyed plan to cut back on at least some Thanksgiving staples due to inflationary pressures. This season Kroger is offering customers an easy guide to build affordable meals with zero compromise on quality, flavor or variety. For $5 per person, customers can feed a crowd of 10, without skipping on any Thanksgiving favorites, such as:

Turkey

Rolls

Green Bean Casserole

Sweet Potatoes

Corn

Mac & Cheese

Pumpkin Pie

Stuffing

Gravy

Mashed Potatoes

Cranberry Sauce

The guide, teeming with the grocer's Our Brands products, covers all the staples families need to create memorable and delicious holiday meals at an incredible value. On top of everyday savings, Kroger has also increased total promotions, digital deals, personalized offers and expanded fuel points savings throughout the holidays to keep purchase prices low. Shoppers can look forward to more savings, including the Kroger 5x event beginning November 16, that allows customers to use digital coupons up to five times and 4X fuel points on gift card purchases (limited time only).

In support of its mission to create communities free from hunger and waste, The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation will donate one million meals* to Feeding America® this season and invites shoppers to join in their mission to fight food insecurity with its holiday fundraising campaign: Give Happy Holiday Memories One Meal at a Time. From now until December 24, customers in participating divisions will have the opportunity to contribute, with 100 percent of donations going directly to local hunger relief organizations, including Feeding America® member food banks.

"Experiencing food insecurity can be especially painful and isolating during the holidays," said Mr. Aitken. "We are proud to assist in easing that burden for many families this season, and it brings us immense joy to be part of their holidays. Kroger is overwhelmingly grateful to customers who share in our mission and graciously contribute even when they are trying to stretch their budgets."

Donations can be made at checkout with Kroger associates, self-checkout or online. Customers can also get their favorite Thanksgiving ingredients now by shopping in-store, through Kroger Pickup or delivered using Boost by Kroger, the annual grocery delivery membership that offers 2x fuel points and can save customers more than $1,000 per year on fuel and grocery delivery.

*The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation will donate the monetary equivalent of one million meals ($100,000). One dollar helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

