Centric Bank Honored as a 2022 Best Banks to Work For by American Banker for Fifth Consecutive Year

HARRISBURG, Pa., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centric Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of Centric Financial Corporation (OTC: CFCX), has been distinguished as a 2022 Best Banks to Work For award recipient by American Banker for the fifth consecutive year, announces Patricia (Patti) A. Husic, President and CEO. Centric Bank was highlighted as #44 in the 2022 list of 90 banks.

"We are honored to be recognized once again on this esteemed list. I'm incredibly inspired by our team of high-performing individuals. They bring passion and integrity to work and deliver purpose well beyond the bottom line," says Husic. "Our Centric Bank Way culture is grounded in 26 fundamentals that empower each employee to be a difference maker. It's a promise to each other, our customers, and the communities we serve to live our values every day."

Initiated in 2013 by American Banker and Best Companies Group, the Best Banks to Work For program identifies, recognizes, and honors U.S. banks for outstanding employee satisfaction.

Determining the Best Banks to Work For is a two-step process. The first step involves an evaluation of participating companies' workplace policies, practices, and demographics. In the second step, employee surveys are conducted to directly assess the experiences and attitudes of individual employees with respect to their workplace. The combined scores determine the top banks and the final ranking.

About Centric Bank and Centric Financial Corporation

A five-time American Banker Best Banks to Work For, four-time American Banker Most Powerful Women in Banking Top Team, three-time Best Places to Work, and Top 50 Fastest-Growing Companies for eight years, Centric Bank is headquartered in south central Pennsylvania with assets of $1.1 billion and remains a leader in organic loan growth. A locally owned, locally loaned community bank, Centric Bank provides highly competitive and pro-growth financial services to businesses, professionals, individuals, families, and to the health care and dental industries with the Doctor Centric Bank Division. Centric Bank was named one of the Top 200 Community Banks in the U.S. in 2022, 2021, 2020, and 2019.

Founded in 2007, Pennsylvania-based Centric Bank has financial centers located in Harrisburg, Hershey, Mechanicsburg, Camp Hill, Doylestown, Devon, and Lancaster, as well as a loan production office in Devon and an Operations and Executive Office campus in Hampden Township, Cumberland County. To learn more about Centric Bank, call 717.657.7727 or visit CentricBank.com. Connect with them on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Centric Financial Corporation is traded over the counter (OTC-Pink) with the ticker symbol CFCX.

