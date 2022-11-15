EDAN Took Its Solutions up a Notch at MEDICA 2022

DUSSELDORF, Germany, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edan Instruments Inc. (300206.SZ) demonstrated its range of latest innovations at MEDICA, the premiere global medical trade show held at Dusseldorf, Germany, from Nov. 14 to 17, 2022. Five new products are presented to bring a huge surprise to more than 120,000 visitors from over 150 countries, and show EDAN's effort to exploit the full potential of medical possibilities.

For the laboratory sector, EDAN provides a full picture of its POCT&IVD innovations on the combined booth this year, conveying the freshness to the audiences. "The highlight is our first molecular diagnostics solution, ClariLight CL30. We are glad to see that most clients are attracted by its rapid results as quick as 15 minutes. " Bo Wang, the IVD&POCT Marketing Manager of EDAN, also mentioned they had great faith in achieving success in the new segment of In-Vitro diagnostics by planning with foresight.

The iX Series, EDAN's next-generation patient monitor, amazed the audiences with its widescreen design and optimized workflow. Its innovative non-invasive technologies and selective clinical tools contribute to more efficient patient monitoring. Two ready-to-launch products, including the fully-automated electrocardiograph SE-1201 Pro, and the Holter ECG & ABP 2-in-1 wearables SA-20, tailored for the diagnosis of cardiogenic hypertension.

A big attraction of Obstetrics & Gynecology is the portable biofeedback and stimulation system, PA4 Pro, which allows PTs to deliver pelvic floor muscular assessment and treatment flexibly in any scenario. For ultrasound, it is also the first appearance of the upgraded version Acclarix LX9 and its technological upgraded transducers on MEDICA.

"A rolling stone gathers no moss. Our breakthrough is visible," Said Alex You, Senior Director of EDAN Global Marketing & Strategic Operations, after having a dialogue on EDAN's global development plan with Mr. Wolfram Nikolaus Diener, President & CEO of Messe Dusseldorf GmbH. "And we will go further with a steady stream to advance in our journey towards improving human living conditions."

Visit EDAN in-person and get hands-on experience at MEDICA at booth 9A60!

