Emerson Joins LF Edge as Premier Member, Helps Shepherd Fourth Industrial Revolution

Leading industrial software and technology company commits to further innovation at the open source edge with LF Edge

Emerson Technology VP, Claudio Fayad , keynotes ONE Summit to discuss how the Industrial Edge is Powering Industry 4.0

LF Edge maturity on display at ONE Summit, with Solution Showcase featuring cross-project and cross vertical deployment solutions

SEATTLE, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Summit North America -- LF Edge , an umbrella organization within the Linux Foundation that establishes an open, interoperable framework for edge computing independent of hardware, silicon, cloud, or operating system, today announced Emerson has joined the project as a Premier member. The news comes just as the LF Edge community showcases a robust round of deployed solutions spanning Telco, Retail, Energy and Manufacturing verticals, via in-booth demonstrations at ONE Summit happening this week in Seattle, Wash.

LF Edge (PRNewsfoto/LF Edge) (PRNewswire)

Emerson, a global software and technology company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial and commercial markets, joins other existing LF Edge Premier members : AMD, American Tower, Arm, AT&T, AVEVA, Baidu, Charter Communications, Dell Technologies, Dianomic, Equinix, F5, Fujitsu, Futurewei, HP, Huawei, Intel, IBM, NTT, Radisys, RedHat, Samsung, Tencent, VMware, Western Digital, ZEDEDA.

As part of its boundless automation vision for a software-defined automation architecture to catalyze the future of modern manufacturing, Emerson is connecting operational technology (OT) and information technology (IT) from the field to the edge and cloud. A core element of this vision is a modern industrial edge architecture that will require disruptive innovation for the execution of real-time workloads. Emerson will partner with the LF Edge members to build the infrastructure that will enable this vision.

"We are pleased to welcome Emerson to the roster of leading technology innovators committed to transforming open source edge computing," said Arpit Joshipura, general manager, Networking, Edge and IOT, the Linux Foundation. "Emerson's role in leading innovation across the industrial, commercial and enterprise space will be integral in helping to transform the industry at the brink of the fourth industrial revolution."

"Edge computing will be a core capability for the future of industrial manufacturing, unlocking the flexibility and data democratization companies use to drive innovation," said Claudio Fayad, vice president of technology for Emerson. "By decoupling the framework for edge computing from hardware, operating system, silicon and even cloud, LF Edge will improve collaboration and innovation across multiple industry verticals. Emerson is proud to be a key contributor to that vision."

Emerson VP of Technology, Claudio Fayad, joined ZEDEDA founder and CEO, Said Ouissal, on the ONE Summit keynote stage to discuss how the Industrial Edge is powering the Fourth Industrial Revolution. The thought leaders shared real-world insights on how industrial companies looking to unlock insights from real-time production and machine data can leverage the use of a secure, cloud-connected OT edge to modernize existing infrastructure.

LF Edge Deployments on Display

Collaborative, real-world deployment solutions based on LF Edge projects are on display in the LF Edge booth on the ONE Summit show floor via the new LF Edge Industry Solution Showcase. For the first time ever, the community is presenting concrete examples of how LF Edge is currently solving real market needs. Eight demos are displayed in the LF Edge booth at four kiosk stations, each focused on a specific vertical: Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Telo, and Retail.

More details on the specific solutions and how they qualify, as well as videos and slides, are available on the LF Edge wiki.

Akraino Blueprint & LF Edge Member Team Wins ETSI & LF Edge Hackathon

Team DOMINO—a collaboration between Equinix and Aarna Networks—won the 2022 ETSI & LF Edge Hackathon for its innovative Edge application in 5G scenarios using Akraino Public Cloud Edge Interface (PCEI) blueprint. The solution demonstrates the orchestration of federated Multi-access edge computing (MEC) infrastructure and services and shows how telco providers can enable sharing of their services in a MEC Federation environment.

Learn more about the winning submission and get the submission materials on the Akraino wiki .

About the Linux Foundation

Founded in 2000, the Linux Foundation and its projects are supported by more than 3,000 members. The Linux Foundation is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, hardware, standards, and data. Linux Foundation projects are critical to the world's infrastructure including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js, ONAP, Hyperledger, RISC-V, PyTorch, and more. The Linux Foundation's methodology focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users, and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at linuxfoundation.org.

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page: https://www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

Media Contact

Sunny Cai

The Linux Foundation

scai@linuxfoundation.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LF Edge