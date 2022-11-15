Friendly IoT Platform to Manage Tens of Millions of IoT Devices

Friendly Technologies recently signed with several system integration companies to manage IoT-enabled utility meters globally.

RAMAT GAN, Israel, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Friendly Technologies, the IoT and Device Management company, enters the realm of smart utilities with multiple new Internet of Things projects spanning the globe.

Alongside the recent upgrade to Friendly IoT version 6.3.0 for telcos and IoT enterprises worldwide, Friendly Technologies will now manage tens of millions of IoT-enabled smart meters for water, gas, and heating utilities.

Friendly IoT version 6.3.0 helps Friendly Technologies'' customers introduce new projects and verticals with ease. Friendly's new Application Enablement Platform combined with the Friendly One-IoT device management software allows organizations to manage devices, collect and analyze data, implement automated workflows, integrations, multi-tenancies, access control, create unique dashboards, and more - all in one user-friendly interface.

The E2E device management platform from Friendly Technologies also stands out with its scalability - able to scale en masse without skipping a beat, as well as the capability to be deployed on-cloud or on-premise.

Friendly Technologies began its journey in 1997 and currently has over 250 active customers worldwide. Some of the most significant communication service providers, including Tier-1 telecommunication and IoT-enabled businesses, use the Friendly IoT Device Management platform to provision, manage, and monitor their devices. It is an active member of the Broadband Forum and the Open Mobile Alliance, always staying future-ready. In addition to provisioning, management, and monitoring of devices, the Friendly IoT Management platform comes with robust security features and integrations with third-party tools, such as Microsoft Azure IoT and others.

