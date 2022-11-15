InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Accessory for Singing Bowls (CTK 2922)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to create continual resonance and sound from a singing bowl while meditating," said an inventor, from Naples, Texas, "so I invented the S. B. ASSISTANT. My design would allow an individual to more effectively relax and achieve a state of calmness."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to continually resonate a singing bowl during meditation. In doing so, it eliminates the need to manually rotate a mallet around the bowl. As a result, it allows the user to remain still and it helps to relieve stress during meditation. The invention features a hands-free design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who meditate with singing bowls. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

