InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Washer/Dryer Unit (DAL 248)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved washer/dryer to cut down on laundry time," said an inventor, from Grand Prairie, Texas, "so I invented the SET - N - GO. My design eliminates the need to be home to transfer the wet clothes into the dryer."

The invention provides a timesaving method of washing and drying clothes. In doing so, it eliminates the need to transfer clothes from the washer to the dryer. As a result, it increases convenience and it offers a unique alternative to traditional washers and dryers. The invention features a practical and user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

