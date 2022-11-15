Large Solar Project Empowers Learning for Spring Hill School District

Spring Hill School District Incorporates Solar Array Into Curriculum and Reduces Energy Grid Stress for Community

SPRING HILL, Kan., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring Hill School District's four-acre solar project, in partnership with EnergyLink and Evergy Energy Solutions, brightens the future for the Spring Hill community. The project advances the Spring Hill School District's goal of improving their sustainable impact district-wide, as well as EnergyLink's goal of helping public schools design, build and fund renewable solutions that make economic sense. Financing for the solar installation was provided through a Solar Service Agreement sponsored by Evergy Energy Solutions , a non-regulated affiliate of Evergy.

EnergyLink installs 750-kilowatt ground mount solar array combining bifacial and monofacial panels (PRNewswire)

A 750-kilowatt ground mount solar array is installed directly behind Spring Hill High School to supply clean, renewable power, helping the district generate its own electricity and reduce its reliance on the local electric grid. The project will benefit the school by allowing for greater energy independence and the community by reducing the stress it places on the local electric grid.

The array, which features a combination of bifacial and monofacial solar panels, provides both energy resilience as well as a learning opportunity for students for years to come. Spring Hill High School plans to incorporate the new solar array into its curriculum moving forward, with the goal of promoting careers in energy and sustainability.

"This solar array is a remarkable investment in both the Spring Hill school district and the community as a whole," Jeremy Nolen, EnergyLink's lead on the project remarked. "We're excited to see how the project and the energy savings it provides will impact the programs, teachers and students at Spring Hill High School over the long term!"

The solar array is expected to offset the school district's electricity usage by about one third. In the first year, it is estimated the solar array will generate $113,354 in energy savings income and over $6 million in total energy savings income by the year 2052.

About Spring Hill School District

The Spring Hill School District has established a reputation for providing excellent educational opportunities to its students and ensuring their needs come first. The district, which is growing at nearly five percent annually, encompasses 71-square miles and includes parts of three municipalities and two counties.

About EnergyLink

EnergyLink is a NAESCO accredited Energy Efficiency Contractor (EEC) who designs, builds, and funds renewable energy and energy efficiency products for commercial businesses, public institutions, cities, municipalities, and nonprofits.

About Evergy and Evergy Energy Solutions

Evergy is a midwestern utility with over 100 years of experience delivering safe, affordable and reliable power to customers in Kansas and Missouri. Evergy operates and manages more than 5 GW of renewable energy plants. Evergy Energy Solutions (EES) is a non-regulated affiliate of Evergy, focused on delivering turn-key solar solutions to commercial, industrial and institutional customers under a variety of models including long-term own/operate/maintain and build/transfer arrangements.

