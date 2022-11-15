Laurel Bridge Software Expands Relationship with Department of Veterans Affairs

Laurel Bridge Software will continue to facilitate the VA's ongoing transition from VistA to a new universal electronic health record.

NEWARK, Del., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Laurel Bridge Software, Inc., a provider of software solutions that enables health systems to orchestrate their complex medical imaging workflows, announces that they have been selected by the Department of Veterans Affairs, Veterans Health Administration (VHA) to deploy their Compass™ - Routing Workflow Manager across an additional five (5) Veterans Integrated Services Networks (VISNs), as part of the VA's ongoing nationwide rollout of the new Cerner Electronic Health Record (EHR).

Laurel Bridge Software, Inc. (PRNewswire)

This deployment of additional Compass Routing Workflow Managers will expand upon a previously announced relationship with the VA. As part of a highly available implementation, Laurel Bridge Software solutions will help ensure imaging studies are accurately tracked and associated with the correct patient, regardless of whether they are stored on the legacy VistA Imaging archive or the new Cerner CareAware MultiMedia™ (CAMM) vendor neutral archive.

"We are pleased that the VA continues to turn to us to support their ongoing and complicated transition from their legacy VistA system to the new Cerner EHR," states Jeff Blair, President of Laurel Bridge. "This expanded relationship reflects our combined ability to ensure our military veterans can benefit from the latest healthcare technology."

About Laurel Bridge Software

Since 1999, Laurel Bridge Software has been providing healthcare organizations with enterprise imaging workflow solutions for image routing, prior exam fetching, migration, and modality worklist management. Our suite of highly configurable solutions solves complex, mission-critical imaging workflows that unify multiple business entities and their disparate clinical imaging systems. Laurel Bridge solutions reliably ensure new and historical DICOM imaging studies, HL7 messages, and non-DICOM objects are available to the clinical staff, at the point-of-care. These imaging workflow solutions are implemented at thousands of healthcare providers, OEMs, teleradiology firms, radiology group practices, and AI algorithm companies, in more than 35 countries, directly and through integration partners. Learn more by visiting www.LaurelBridge.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Greg Muller

Director, Business Development

Greg.Muller@LaurelBridge.com

MEDIA INQUIRIES:

Dean Kaufman

Director, Marketing

Dean.Kaufman@LaurelBridge.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Laurel Bridge Software