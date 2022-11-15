The Princeton Review & Entrepreneur Magazine Name the Top Undergrad & Grad Schools for Entrepreneurship Studies for 2023

— U-Houston #1 on Undergraduate List / Rice #1 on Graduate List

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Princeton Review ® and Entrepreneur® today announced the results of The Princeton Review's 17th annual ranking of undergraduate and graduate schools for entrepreneurship studies.

Based on a summer 2022 survey The Princeton Review conducted of nearly 300 schools with entrepreneurship offerings, the rankings reported today took into account more than 40 data points about the school programs, faculties, students, and alumni.

The Princeton Review and Entrepreneur published the project's ranking lists on their respective websites at https://www.princetonreview.com/entrepreneur and https://www.entrepreneur.com/topcolleges.

The ranking lists name the top 50 undergraduate and top 50 graduate schools for entrepreneurship studies for 2023. On the undergraduate schools list, the University of Houston is #1 while Rice University is #1 on the graduate schools list. Both schools are "four-peats," having earned the #1 ranking on these lists for four consecutive years. (The top 10 schools on the lists are below.)

The project also names the undergraduate and graduate schools that ranked highest within seven regions: International, Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, South, Southwest, and West. (The #1 schools on the regional lists are below.)

Entrepreneur will publish a feature article on the regional lists of top schools for entrepreneurship studies in its December issue, available on newsstands November 22nd. The article includes statistics about the schools' courses, faculty, enrollment, tuition, and other subjects.

"Since the mid-2000s when we debuted these ranking lists, student interest in entrepreneurship studies has grown dramatically, as has the commitment to this field in higher education and the extraordinary support of the business community for these programs," said Rob Franek, The Princeton Review's editor in chief. "We strongly recommend these schools on our entrepreneurship studies lists for 2023. Their faculties are outstanding. Their programs have robust mentoring components, and their students receive networking support that will serve them for years to come."

"The rate of entrepreneurship and business creation has hit record highs in recent years," said Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine. "We're seeing more people seeking insight on how to become successful entrepreneurs. With this list of schools, aspiring entrepreneurs have a valuable reference for exploring schools that excel at helping young leaders expand their business skillsets and networks within an entrepreneurial ecosystem."

The top 10 schools on the list, Top 50 Undergraduate Schools for Entrepreneurship Studies are:

University of Houston (TX) The University of Texas at Austin Babson College (MA) Tecnológico de Monterrey ( Mexico ) The University of Michigan—Ann Arbor Baylor University (TX) University of Maryland—College Park Washington University in St. Louis (MO) Miami University (OH) Northeastern University (MA)

The top 10 schools on the list, Top 50 Graduate Schools for Entrepreneurship Studies are:

Rice University (TX) University of Michigan—Ann Arbor Babson College (MA) University of California—Los Angeles The University of Texas at Austin Washington University in St. Louis (MO) Northeastern University (MA) University of Washington University of South Florida University of Oklahoma

On the regional lists of Top Undergraduate Schools for Entrepreneurship Studies, the seven regions and schools ranked #1 on them are:

International: Tecnológico de Monterrey (Mexico)

Mid-Atlantic: University of Maryland—College Park

Midwest: The University of Michigan—Ann Arbor

Northeast: Babson College (MA)

South: Georgia Institute of Technology

Southwest: University of Houston (TX)

West: University of Washington

On the regional lists of Top Graduate Schools for Entrepreneurship Studies, the seven regions and schools ranked #1 on them are:

International: Erasmus University of Rotterdam (NL)

Mid-Atlantic: University of Maryland—College Park

Midwest: The University of Michigan—Ann Arbor

Northeast: Babson College (MA)

South: University of South Florida

Southwest: Rice University (TX)

West: University of California—Los Angeles

Noteworthy facts about some of the top-ranked schools on the lists :

• At the University of Houston (#1 on the undergraduate top 50 list), alumni of its entrepreneurship studies program launched 779 startups over the past five years.

• At Rice University (#1 on the graduate top 50 list), graduates of its entrepreneurship center have raised more than $1.2 billion in funding for their companies over the past five years.

• At Babson College (#1 on the northeast region undergraduate and graduate lists), 100% of the faculty at its center for entrepreneurship have entrepreneurial experience.

• At the Tecnológico de Monterrey (#1 on the international region undergraduate list), 20,000 students are enrolled in classes at the school's institute for entrepreneurship.

Detailed profiles of the schools and information about the methodology for the rankings and the project survey are accessible at www.princetonreview.com/entrepreneur.

The 60-question survey included questions on: the percentage of faculty, students, and alumni actively and successfully involved in entrepreneurial endeavors; the number and reach of mentorship programs; scholarships and grants for entrepreneurial studies; and the level of support for school-sponsored business plan competitions.

The Princeton Review is known for its annual ranking lists of undergraduate colleges in dozens of categories, its rankings of undergraduate and graduate programs in game design, and its rankings of graduate business and law schools. All schools that participate in the company's surveys for its rankings are considered for The Princeton Review lists. Schools that do not participate are ineligible for consideration.

