Bright Pattern Ranked #1 in G2 Crowd's Fall 2022 Report

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Pattern, a leading provider of cloud-based omnichannel contact center software for innovative companies, has just been named #1 in multiple categories per latest G2 Crowd customer reviews. G2 Crowd is one of the most trusted resources in the CX industry, relying on the reviews of real customers and users. Recently, Bright Pattern was also named #1 by another customer review site, TrustRadius, in 4 categories with perfect 10/10 rankings: #1 Contact Center, #1 IVR, #1 Sales Dialer, and #1 Customer Engagement Platform.

Bright Pattern #1 for Fastest Time to Deploy and ROI

Bright Pattern is noted by the G2 Crowd Fall Report as having the fastest time to deploy in the industry, at only 1.3 months. This is nearly half the industry average. Bright Pattern also provides the fastest ROI payback in the industry, with an average ROI payback of 9 months compared to the industry average of almost 2 years.

Bright Pattern Rated Highest Among Competitors

Bright Pattern has the highest satisfaction rating above all its key competitors in categories including:

Ease of Doing Business

Quality of Support

Ease of Set Up

Highest Rated for Digital Channels such as Web Chat and SMS

"While other vendors talk about who is #1, Bright Pattern feels that the best, most trusted measure is what actual customers have to say", noted Ted Hunting, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Bright Pattern. "Customers earlier this year - and now again this fall - have rated us the highest in the industry through two of the leading customer review sites. It's a testament to our vision of building the most powerful, yet simple-to-use cloud contact center platform without the need for costly professional services."

Bright Pattern is the highest-rated all-in-one omnichannel contact center platform with the highest ROI and fastest time to deploy in the industry, with over 500 customers in 26 countries. Bright Pattern's platform allows your business to provide effortless omnichannel conversations across all voice and digital channels (voice, SMS, web chat, email, video chat, messenger apps, and bots) and connects to your business applications seamlessly. Bright Pattern's Omnichannel Quality Management capabilities also allows your business to monitor the quality of 100% of interactions on every channel. Bright Pattern is the only company in the industry providing a mobile app, Bright Pattern Mobile , that enables Omni-EnterpriseTM CX, allowing customers to connect with any employee in your company across voice and digital channels through their mobile device. The company was founded by a team of industry veterans who pioneered the leading contact center solutions and are now delivering an architecture for the future with an advanced cloud-first approach .

