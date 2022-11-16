CATENATE CORP RELEASES MAYAMAYA™ WEB APPLICATION

FRISCO, Texas, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Catenate is a Delaware C-Corp headquartered in Frisco, TX, with a patented platform for its suite of products to solve the needs of professionals and businesses.

Catenate launched a web version of MayaMaya™, the flagship mobile app for professionals and businesses. This securely self-assesses for job, career and culture-fit to create a consolidated skills report with 80+ attributes and recommends resources so weaker skills are improved.

What do professionals get?

The quiz: A professional starts with a scenario-based intuitive quiz. These questions will contextualize their current priorities by rearranging answers or choosing from multiple answers. After just 18 questions, they start building a dynamic digital profile that grows with time.

The Skills: A patented AI-driven logic assessing soft skills and aptitude provides 80+ attributes, including communication, adaptability, leadership, etc. Declare your core skills by uploading a resumé.

The Aptitude: Based on a Japanese concept and their sense of life purpose, aptitude is assessed across the four vectors of Spirit, Profession, Purpose, and Reward. Results give them a cumulative aptitude.

The Report: The soft skills, core skills, and aptitudes are collated in a comprehensive report. This report is active. More quizzes, more dynamic and sharper the report.

For businesses, it is designed to track an organization or a team's competence by cumulative skill scores and benchmarks and identify the skill gap. It helps enterprises spend wisely for growth. This Open API platform is integrable with any LMS through APIs. This platform is designed for companies to acquire and retain valuable talent for their teams.

This is available on the web for free for the first 10000 users.

"This web app breaks the barriers for our employees, and candidates adopt MayaMaya™ faster. It has helped us identify and retain exemplary talent." says Lavina, VP of Operations Caelius.

The launch of the MayaMaya™ web app comes amid the company achieving several key milestones.

USPTO awarded Catenate Corp a patent US 2022/035555 AI patent publication.

Catenate Corp was selected into Newchip's competitive accelerator program.

Multi-lingual support.

"With this version, platform would be more agile to help address the nurses and tech talent crisis in the US.." - Vishwa Karthik, CEO, Catenate.

You can read more about Catenate at their website - Catenate.io. MayaMaya at web.mayamaya.us. Apps can be downloaded from Appstore or Playstore.

