CITGO Briefs Light Oils Marketers on Market Trends, Brand Programs and Payment Technologies during Roundtables

HOUSTON, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CITGO recently updated light oils marketers on economic trends, brand image programs, and evolving innovation in technology supporting customer payment options and loyalty enhancements during a series of Light Oils Marketer Roundtables, which garnered strong attendance and participation across multiple marketer regions from mid-September through early November.

"It's always great to sit down with our marketing partners in person," said Chris Kiesling, General Manager Light Oils Marketing for CITGO Petroleum, "we've welcomed improving business conditions this year for refiners, and all of us at CITGO continue to be focused on creating value for our Marketers to help them grow and improve their businesses as we look toward 2023."

The Roundtables provided an opportunity for CITGO personnel to update marketing partners on a host of exciting programs – from exterior aesthetic and signage enhancements to technology upgrades to loyalty program innovations – all designed to build momentum behind the CITGO brand.

"Our industry has weathered an unbelievable couple of years, but together CITGO and our Marketers are primed for success moving forward," said Karl Schmidt, CITGO Vice President of Supply and Marketing. "The round tables are an important part of our collaborative relationship, and CITGO will continue to provide our partners the innovative tools they need to succeed."

CITGO personnel provided partners with topline information on exterior and interior image programs, EMV, loyalty programs and mobile payment forecasts, and gathered ideas for new engagement opportunities.

Highlights of the Roundtables included:

An overview on the state of the industry, economy and evolving market conditions.

An update on the Illuminate Reimage Program, which offers marketers updated brand design, materials and increased lighting features for fuel station locations.

Introduction of the new convenience store exterior and interior image upgrade program available to marketers and retailers, including data demonstrating increased sales at upgraded locations.

Information on the enriched Club CITGO loyalty program that is now fully integrated with the POS offering everyday rollbacks on fuel and c-store products.

Updates on payment options, including the CITGO Pay mobile app payment program, which allows customers to pay via smartphone.

Enhancements for the CITGO Rewards Card and CITGO Fleet Card programs, including new acquisition offers for the CITGO Rewards Card.

An additional extension of the CITGO dispenser program, which provides up to a $5,000 incentive for marketers to add new fuel dispensers.

"Marketers know from experience that CITGO is a partner they can count on to help build their business," continued Kiesling, "Momentum for our brand is strong, that's why our brandings are up and retailers are asking for CITGO. We are firmly committed to continue developing the programs that will ensure our marketing partners and their retailers view CITGO as their supplier of choice!

About CITGO

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, CITGO Petroleum Corporation is a recognized leader in the refining industry and operates under the well-known CITGO brand. CITGO operates three refineries located in Lake Charles, La.; Lemont, Ill.; and Corpus Christi, Texas, and wholly and/or jointly owns 38 active terminals, six pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,300 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 769,000 barrels-per-day (bpd), CITGO ranks as the fifth-largest and is one of the most complex independent refiners in the United States. CITGO transports and markets transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products, and supplies a network of approximately 4,300 locally owned and operated branded retail outlets, all located east of the Rocky Mountains. CITGO Petroleum Corporation is owned by CITGO Holding, Inc.

