Ethernity's ENET FPGA SoC Re-Selected for Second-Gen 5G Product

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ethernity Networks (AIM: ENET.L) (OTCQB: ENETF), a leading supplier of data processing semiconductor technology for virtualized networking appliances, announced today that its existing American OEM customer has selected Ethernity's data processing system-on-chip (SoC) for its second-generation wireless base station node product.

Following the successful widespread deployment of the customer's first-generation product, the customer has contracted with Ethernity to provide complete IP networking functionality, including critical traffic management features, for a double-capacity second-generation Fixed Wireless Access base station node product. Ethernity will incorporate its technology on newer FPGAs, with development anticipated to be completed during H1 2023.

Ethernity has provided the customer its unique silicon-tuned software, which, thanks to the efficiency of the SoC's design, fits into low-cost FPGAs. Working in concert with the customer's radio technology in its tower-installed base nodes, the Ethernity SoC provides key aspects of the 5G product, including advanced networking functions, traffic control, and management.

David Levi, CEO, Ethernity Networks said: "I am pleased to see extensive growth in our customer's business and their successful deployment based on our data processing SoC. We are extremely satisfied that the successful support we have provided to this customer over five years has led to widespread successful deployment, and that our role as a key element in the offering led to the selection of our data processing technology for the second-gen 5G product. The opportunity to continue working with the customer demonstrates the value and importance of our collaboration with our customers. This is the second follow-on contract for Ethernity in recent weeks, cementing the industry's opinion that we are a trusted partner providing efficient, cost-effective, and reliable solutions for 5G and broadband."

About Ethernity Networks

Ethernity Networks (AIM: ENET.L)(OTCQB: ENETF) provides innovative, comprehensive networking and security solutions on programmable hardware for accelerating telco/cloud networks. Ethernity's semiconductor logic offers complete Carrier Ethernet Switch/Router data plane processing and control software with a rich set of networking features, robust security, and a wide range of virtual function accelerations to optimize telecommunications networks. Ethernity's complete solutions quickly adapt to customers' changing needs, improving time-to-market, and facilitating the deployment of 5G, edge computing, and NFV.

