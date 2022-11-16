InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Design for a Lawn Mower (BRK 4157)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be an automatic and remote means for cutting grass," said an inventor, from Decatur, Ala., "so I invented the ROBOT LAWNMOWER. My design eliminates the force and time required to physically push a lawn mower around the entire premises."

The invention provides an improved design for a lawn mower. In doing so, it eliminates the common pushing method of mowing. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could increase safety and convenience. The invention features an automatic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, landscapers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-BRK-4157, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

