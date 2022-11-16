JLL launches new brand positioning: 'SEE A BRIGHTER WAY'

Brand update spotlights JLL's purpose and range of expertise to help clients solve complex challenges amid a changing real estate environment

CHICAGO, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL (NYSE: JLL) today announced new global brand positioning underscoring the company's breadth of services as businesses navigate an increasingly complex real estate environment. The company's new positioning, 'SEE A BRIGHTER WAYSM', highlights JLL's global capabilities as the company works with clients to shape the future of real estate for a better world.

"JLL has always been a trusted resource for real estate investors, owners and occupiers, and our business has evolved significantly in the last several years to meet the changing needs of our clients," said Siddharth Taparia, Chief Marketing Officer, JLL. "The new brand positioning encapsulates JLL's unparalleled expertise that will help illuminate the path forward for our clients across the future of spaces, technology and sustainability."

'SEE A BRIGHTER WAY' highlights JLL's unique capabilities and innovative approach that drive tangible business results for clients in the following key areas:

Future of spaces. JLL is a global leader in helping clients envision the right spaces for their purpose through technology-driven innovation and real-time data that increases workplace performance, facility efficiency and human productivity.

Technology. JLL is redefining the future of real estate by creating the most diverse technology portfolio to optimize how clients find, develop and run commercial properties.

Sustainability. As businesses face increased pressure to cut carbon emissions and save energy, JLL's sustainability experts work with companies to develop strategies that are good for the planet and also good for business.

'SEE A BRIGHTER WAY' is being unveiled via an advertising launch in Times Square in New York City the week of November 14. More information on the new brand positioning is available on jll.com.

