LUGLIVE ANNOUNCES FIRST OF ITS KIND PARTNERSHIP WITH THE PITTSBURGH STEELERS CREATING A NEW LIVE AND INTERACTIVE SHOPPING EXPERIENCE ON THE STEELERS E-COMMERCE WEBSITE

LUGLIVE ANNOUNCES FIRST OF ITS KIND PARTNERSHIP WITH THE PITTSBURGH STEELERS CREATING A NEW LIVE AND INTERACTIVE SHOPPING EXPERIENCE ON THE STEELERS E-COMMERCE WEBSITE

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LugLive, the leader in live selling commerce, announces today the first-of-its-kind partnership to create a live selling and Interactive platform with renowned NFL football team, the Pittsburgh Steelers. The first Steelers Pro Shop Live will launch on November 16 at 7 p.m. ET @shop.steelers.com/LIVE and will feature authentic Steelers branded merchandise sold directly from the Steelers Pro Shop to customers and fans. This new Steelers ProShop commerce experience will bring the Steelers product to life and drive sales and engagement with live shopping events every day, direct from the team.

(PRNewswire)

Lug, the popular lifestyle brand of travel bags, handbags, apparel and accessories, was founded in 2005 by Jason and Ami Richter. In 2020, the brand formed LugLive, an immersive and interactive direct-to-consumer live shopping experience. LugLive connects brands directly with their customers in a live, engaging and unique social shopping experience, through e-commerce and a dedicated mobile app.

"This is an unbelievable partnership and opportunity to launch Steelers Pro Shop Live with the Pittsburgh Steelers organization," said Jason Richter, LugLive founder. "It is so great to work with an organization that deeply cares about its fans and is looking for ways to interact and connect with their community and be able to provide them authentic merchandise through engaging entertainment."

"The Steelers Pro Shop is excited for this unique opportunity to showcase our products and tremendous brand in a new interactive platform. Fans have the opportunity to get a fully immersive shopping experience direct from the team," said John Wolfe, Steelers VP of Merchandising and Digital Commerce.

Steelers Pro Shop Live will create a unique retail experience for new and current fans of the team. The live shopping platform will bring authentic Pittsburgh Steelers merchandise to the customer through live interactive shows, streamed on the Steelers mobile app and the online Pro Shop. The overall goal is to delight fans with engaging content and grow product revenue direct to the team to continue providing fans with the best experience.

The platform aims to:

Provide an engaging shopping environment with dynamic and integrated LIVE selling including surprise hosts and special guests.

Demonstrate products in real-time, increase brand and community engagement, and improve customer loyalty.

Steelers Pro Shop Live with the Pittsburgh Steelers will begin on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, and can be found on https://www.shop.steelers.com/live For more information on LugLive, go to www.lug.live

Team news is available on www.NFLOMG.com or @SteelersPRDept on Twitter.

About LugLive

Lug, the popular lifestyle brand of travel bags, handbags, and accessories, was founded in 2005 by Jason and Ami Richter. In October 2020, the brand formed LugLive, an immersive and interactive direct-to-consumer live shopping experience that connects brands with their customers in a live, engaging, and unique social shopping experience, both on the e-commerce and mobile app level.

For more information contact:

Christy Welder, 212-995-2147, cwelder@fullpic.com

Jason Richter, 214-207-2642 , pr@luglife.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LugLive