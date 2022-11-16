Somatus Achieves Certification from Validation Institute for Decreasing Cost for Medicare Patients with Improved Patient Activation Measures (PAM)

Somatus is First Kidney Care Company to Achieve Certified Savings by Validation Institute

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Somatus, the nation's leading and largest value-based kidney care company, has received a 2022 Validation Program Report certifying its claim that Medicare members with kidney disease who improve their Patient Activation Measure (PAM) score decrease their per member per month medical costs. Somatus is the first and only kidney care company to achieve this status from Validation Institute.

"Improving health outcomes is contingent upon a number of factors, most notably a patient's willingness and engagement in their healthcare journey," said Jennifer Baldwin, RN, and Somatus' Senior Vice President of Member Engagement. "By positioning our care teams in the communities where our patients live, we get a true sightline to their situation, can perform an accurate PAM assessment, and build relationships focused on health education and empowerment. This approach is not only improving patient health outcomes, it's resulting in fewer hospitalizations and greater healthcare cost savings."

Validation Institute's team of statisticians and epidemiologists rigorously examines claims by innovative health care companies and issues Validated Program Reports to companies whose claims are found to be accurate. Validation Institute assessed the savings in total medical cost reduction of Medicare members who are Somatus patients and had increased their PAM measure by 1 or 2 levels up to 6 months after initial assessment. Validation Institute found Somatus' claim to be accurate and extended a credibility guarantee to the brand, the first such cost savings validation for a kidney care company.

"This validation confirms that patient-first care is not only the right thing to do, but also benefits every stakeholder in the healthcare continuum including health plans and systems," said Dr. Joe Kimura, Somatus' Chief Medical Officer. "We deeply appreciate Validation Institute's affirmation that Somatus' clinical care model results in higher value care with reduced healthcare costs and better quality of care provided to patients living with chronic kidney disease."

About Somatus

Somatus partners with nephrology and primary care groups, leading health plans, and health systems to provide integrated care for patients with, or at risk of developing, kidney disease. As the market leader in value-based kidney care, Somatus' vertically integrated clinical services and technologies delay or prevent disease progression, improve quality and care coordination, and increase the use of home dialysis modalities and rates of kidney transplantation. The company is headquartered in McLean, Virginia and founded by a team of world-class healthcare operators, successful entrepreneurs, and leading clinicians treating kidney disease. For more information, please visit www.somatus.com.

About Validation Institute

Validation Institute is dedicated to providing unbiased, data-driven insights on health care solutions and services by validating performance claims made by solutions providers and educating purchasers to drive transparency in the marketplace and maximize cost-savings.

