White Castle Releases Annual Holiday Gift Guide Featuring 10 Items that Fans of All Ages Will Love

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Finding the perfect holiday gift for a loved one can be a daunting task. If that loved one loves White Castle, however, finding an ideal present will be a whole lot easier this year.

White Castle, the famed home of The Original Slider®, has just released its 2022 list of one-of-a-kind gifts that will surely give fans of the brand a holly, jolly holiday. The gifts range from co-branded tee-shirts and ballcaps to a limited-edition White Castle snow globe and coffee mug.

"At White Castle, creating memorable moments is what we're all about," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at the 101-year-old family-owned business. "Anyone for whom White Castle is more than just a burger will be delighted to be surprised with a White Castle gift this holiday season."

Here is White Castle's 2022 Holiday Gift Guide. The first four items are available on White Castle's House of Crave shoppable website, and the remaining six through exclusive retail partners.

Limited Edition Snow Globe (COMING SOON IN DECEMBER)

Create a memorable moment for you or a loved one with this new, one-of-a-kind keepsake. For the first time, White Castle is offering a classic holiday snow globe, complete with an enclosed miniature White Castle scene. Shake it and watch the snow fall over the Castle.



Limited Edition Collectible Mug (COMING SOON IN DECEMBER)

White Castle's newest holiday mug comes in six colors and features an antique radio microphone design, a nod to music-themed design elements on the restaurant chain's Crave Clutch and Crave Case packaging. Collect each of six colors for just $7.99 plus tax.



"Night Castle" Sleep Mask

Wake up refreshed and ready for the day when you sleep with the



Wake up refreshed and ready for the day when you sleep with the Party Monster Sleep Mask , a strapless, weighted eye mask that features the Night Castle logo. The sleep mask is one of a dozen gift items in the new Night Castle collection . Take this gift to the next level by adding a Night Castle shirt, sweatshirt, socks, ice bucket and more! Holiday Ugly Sweater

Light up the holidays with this



Light up the holidays with this festive sweater that sports the White Castle logo encompassed in a snow globe that twinkles with seven tiny lights. Available in sizes XS to 5XL, this royal blue sweater is perfect for outdoor holiday fun and festive indoor gatherings. Beanie by Telfar

Telfar, the renown New York City fashion house, has collaborated with White Castle the last several years to design team member uniforms as well as a collection of popular streetwear. The



Telfar, the renownfashion house, has collaborated with White Castle the last several years to design team member uniforms as well as a collection of popular streetwear. The cuffed beanie features a Telfar-White Castle co-branded logo embroidered on the front and double-layer knit construction for extra warmth. Collectible Miniatures by Foodie Mini Brands!

Perfect for Cravers of all ages,



Perfect for Cravers of all ages, Foodie Mini Brands! elevates the fun of White Castle to a new scale — miniature. Each capsule contains iconic items from surprise food brands. Can the Craver in your life collect all five White Castle miniatures? Socks from Odd Socks

White Castle has you covered from head to toe! Pamper your feet with Odd Sox's White Castle



White Castle has you covered from head to toe! Pamper your feet with Odd Sox's White Castle crew socks . Made with a 100% premium cotton blend for enhanced cushioning and maximum breathability, these blue socks sport images of Sliders and the White Castle logo. Tee-Shirt by HOMAGE

HOMAGE pays homage to White Castle's iconic Slider with a



HOMAGE pays homage to White Castle's iconic Slider with a vintage tee-shirt touting the words "Be sure the sign says White Castle" and featuring a drawing of a White Castle restaurant. Hat by Angry Minnow Clothing Co.

Round out your wardrobe with a distressed White Castle



Round out your wardrobe with a distressed White Castle baseball cap from Angry Minnow Clothing Co. This comfy and cool hat will make heads turn! Slider Pillow by Spencer's Gifts

What better way to jazz up a room than with a What better way to jazz up a room than with a pillow that looks like a White Castle Slider? Spencer's Gifts, known for its wide selection of rebellious and buzz-worthy products, is the exclusive provider of this "tasteful" piece of home décor.

BONUS: White Castle Gift Card Special Offer

For every $25 worth of White Castle gift cards purchased between Nov. 21 and Dec. 31, get a $5 bonus card that can be used between Jan. 1 and Feb. 28, 2023.

