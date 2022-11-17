Formula E World Champion Lucas Di Grassi Joins Vidavo Ventures as Venture Partner

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vidavo Ventures has announced that Formula E World Champion and United Nations Environmental Program Ambassador Lucas Di Grassi has joined the firm as a Venture Partner.

Lucas brings to Vidavo a wealth of knowledge about technological innovation in the mobility space, currently responsible for roughly one-fifth of global emissions. Although he is most widely known as an internationally successful racing driver, Lucas's passion for clean energy has been with him all his adult life, leading him to become an outspoken advocate for zero-emissions mobility and the reduction of air pollution. He was key to the formation and development of FIA Formula E, the world's elite all-electric auto racing series, and remains the most successful driver in the history of the championship.

"I was drawn to Vidavo because they understand that supporting innovation in climate tech right now is absolutely critical," said Lucas. "Clean air is a human right, and we can make significant progress toward ensuring it for everyone if we prioritize investment in the right technologies. I look forward to seeing what we can accomplish together."

"We're thrilled to have Lucas on board," said Vidavo Founding Partner and CEO Diego Lopez Casanello. "He's not only an elite race car driver, he's also a great entrepreneur and a perceptive investor. Lucas's expertise will be invaluable in helping us evaluate how to best steer capital to the most effective and efficient technologies in the mobility space."

Beginning in 2023, Vidavo's annual Climate Victory Crew summit will be held on-site during a Formula E race weekend. The summit gives an opportunity for CEOs, industry leaders, and investors to network and discuss climate trends impacting their industries.

About Vidavo Ventures

Vidavo is a venture capital firm with the inside track to the most essential yet energy-intensive industries. Our mission is to transform these industries from the inside out. We have a global mandate to invest in game-changing technologies to advance a third industrial revolution that will boost productivity and enable a zero-carbon economy while helping these industries adapt to climate change. Our founders are CEOs and industry leaders, investing in startups in agriculture, industrial manufacturing, and industrial mobility. Visit www.vidavo.co or LinkedIn

