KAREN KATZ JOINS ROKT'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rokt , the leading ecommerce technology company using machine learning to make transactions more relevant to each shopper, today announced that Karen Katz, former President and CEO of Neiman Marcus Group, has joined its board of directors. Rokt enables companies to tap additional revenues, acquire customers at scale and deepen relationships with their existing ones by using machine learning to present highly relevant messages and offers to each shopper within an ecommerce transaction, when they are most likely to convert. Katz is an inspirational leader and advisor who brings more than 30 years of consumer strategy, retail and ecommerce experience to the Rokt board.

"Karen has unparalleled expertise and leadership experience building best-of-breed customer experiences, loyalty and financial success with industry-leading brands," said Bruce Buchanan, CEO of Rokt. "We're extremely pleased to welcome her to the Rokt board of directors and to leverage her customer-centric insights and deep ecommerce experience as we continue to accelerate Rokt's growth."

"Rokt provides unique value to ecommerce businesses, empowering them to unlock meaningful additional profit by providing more relevant and delightful experiences to customers," said Karen Katz. "I'm thrilled to join the Rokt board and to work with such a phenomenal leadership team to support the company's growth as it continues to drive real returns for ecommerce businesses across verticals."

Katz formerly served as President and CEO of Neiman Marcus Group, where she oversaw the strategic direction, operations and expansion of the Group and led the company's digital transformation, integrating the online and in-store experiences. She currently serves on the boards of three public companies: Humana Healthcare, Under Armour and The RealReal. She also serves on several private equity–backed consumer company boards. Katz is the former Board Chair of the Perot Museum of Nature and Science in Dallas. She holds a BA from the University of Texas and an MBA from the University of Houston.

Rokt is the global leader in ecommerce technology, enabling companies to drive incremental value from every transaction by offering highly relevant messages at the moment customers are most likely to convert. Rokt's machine-learning technology has powered more than 5 billion transactions globally for more than 2,500 of the world's leading companies, including Uber, Fanatics, Live Nation, AMC Theatres, PayPal, Hulu, Staples, Lands' End and HelloFresh. Founded in Australia, with US headquarters in New York City, the company operates in 14 countries across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. Rokt for a second year in a row joins the fastest-growing private companies in the US on the Inc. 5000 list in 2022.

