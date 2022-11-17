Leithcars.com Kicks Off "Hassle-Free Holidays" with the Raleigh Christmas Parade

RALEIGH, N.C.,, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leith Automotive Group once again ushers in Santa Claus as the title sponsor of the 78th Annual ABC11 Shop Local Raleigh Christmas Parade on Saturday, November 19th.

The Raleigh Christmas Parade on November 19th will help launch Leithcars.com’s Hassle-Free Holidays, Leith’s biggest sales event of the year. (PRNewswire)

Leith Toyota General Sales Manager Alan Broughton and his family will set the pace of the parade in a merry-and-bright all-new Toyota Tundra. The Leithcars.com Christmas float will feature some furry friends ready to find forever homes from Saving Grace Animals for Adoption. The parade will broadcast live on ABC11.

The Raleigh Christmas Parade will also kick off Leithcars.com's Hassle-Free Holidays, Leith's biggest sales event of the year with year-end clearance pricing on all used and certified pre-owned cars. "Holidays are stressful enough," said Danny Williams, COO of LeithCars.com. "We want to make it a relaxed buying experience with no negotiation necessary and no-hassle pricing on a car they can take home tonight."

The Raleigh Christmas Parade returned in-person in 2021, bringing in nearly 80,000 visitors to Downtown Raleigh and boasting the largest Christmas parade between Atlanta and Washington D.C.

Leith is the number one place to buy in the Raleigh Metro Area six years running, according to a Marshall Marketing Survey. Leith has 39 new car franchises throughout North Carolina. For more information, visit www.leithcars.com.

