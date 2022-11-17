OneTrust Helps Companies Attain New ISO 27001:2022 Certification

OneTrust Certification Automation streamlines and simplifies compliance with new 2022 standard



ATLANTA, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust, the market-defining leader for trust intelligence, is helping organizations attain certification with the newly released ISO 27001:2022 standard. OneTrust Certification Automation and OneTrust's robust team of governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) experts enable companies to compare and upgrade their existing ISO 27001 certification from the old standard to the new standard, while dramatically reducing the time and manual effort required to achieve compliance.

OneTrust (PRNewswire)

Cyber-attacks such as phishing and malware, and vulnerabilities from third parties and supply chains, are a constant and growing threat to businesses. As organizations are expected to demonstrate resilience against these risks, ISO 27001 certification signals that they have defined and implemented processes across their information security management systems (ISMS) that align with industry best-practices. In 2022, the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) published changes to its ISO 27001 standard (ISO 27001:2022), providing the newest set of updates since the 2013 revision (ISO 27001:2013). Organizations who attain ISO 27001 certification must demonstrate compliance annually.

"Today's cybersecurity landscape is rife with hacks and breaches, making security assurance more important than ever. Achieving ISO 27001 certification helps companies expand their marketability, gain a competitive advantage over competition, and increase trust with stakeholders and customers who can be confident that their valuable data and intellectual property is safeguarded," said Cliff Huntington, General Manager, OneTrust GRC and Security Assurance Cloud. "However, compliance can be difficult, time-intensive, and burdensome on security teams due to heavy documentation requirements and demand for proving governance. We've listened to our customers' challenges and designed a comprehensive solution – combining people, process, and technology – to make ISO compliance simpler and more efficient."

OneTrust helps organizations comply with the latest ISO 27001 standard through a dedicated suite of capabilities and tailored, expert guidance:

OneTrust Certification Automation: Available on the OneTrust GRC and Security Assurance Cloud, OneTrust Certification Automation helps organizations more efficiently scope, assess, and generate evidence to prove compliance across ISO and adjacent security and privacy frameworks, while simplifying preparation for future third-party audits. Automation capabilities make the compliance process easier, faster, and more predictable:

Automated Statement of Applicability (SoA) module creates a critical ISO 27001 report in minutes

Automated ISMS Checklist module simplifies and tracks all clauses needed to comply with ISO 27001

Automated ISO 27001 Scoping Survey provides prebuilt policies, controls, and evidence tasks needed to pass an audit

Same-day gap analysis between ISO 27001:2013 and ISO 27001:2022 quickly identifies changes between standards

Contextual mapping across multiple frameworks allows companies to identify and eliminate duplicative efforts and redundant workstreams across different compliance projects (ISO, NIST, PCI)

OneTrust GRC Center of Excellence: The new ISO standard contains significant changes, and it can be difficult for companies to translate requirements into routinary business processes. The OneTrust team of GRC experts and ISO 27001 Certified Lead Auditors map the controls between standards and work with security teams to understand these changes, determine their impact, identify areas of efficiency, and provide detailed implementation guidance. Thanks to OneTrust's depth of guidance and industry expertise, companies have a partner to lead them through the compliance process, providing valuable insight and recommendations to help them save time and eliminate uncertainty.

The OneTrust GRC and Security Assurance Cloud available on the OneTrust Trust Intelligence Platform helps companies protect operations, remain resilient, and make risk-informed decisions. Governance and policy management, IT risk and security assurance, third-party risk, and audit and compliance management enable organizations to holistically and effectively manage operations in the face of continuous threats.

