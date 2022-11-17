Piston Group Hires Former Wayne County CFO Hughey Newsome

DETROIT, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hughey Newsome has been named chief financial officer for the Piston Group, reporting to Piston Group Founder and Chairman Vinnie Johnson, and Chief Executive Officer Gordon Fournier. Newsome's role is effective December 5, 2022.

Hughey Newsome, Chief Financial Officer, Piston Group (PRNewswire)

Newsome will be responsible for the group's overall finance and accounting activities, as well as strategic planning, corporate development, information technology, and other administrative functions.

"Hughey's reputable background, financial acumen and stellar experience will be a major asset to our ongoing strategy of managed market growth while continuing to invest in optimum company performance," said Johnson. "We look forward to his contributions to the Piston Group team."

Newsome is completing his current assignment as chief financial officer for Wayne County, Michigan where he has been credited for guiding Wayne County, one of the hardest hit counties from the pandemic, through the impending financial crisis. Under his leadership, Wayne County's overall credit rating improved year over year.

He also oversaw 90 employees and managed a budget of $1.67 billion and capital assets of $1.4 billion. Newsome's responsibilities also included debt issuances and compliance with bank covenants, procurement, information technology and process improvement among other areas.

Prior to Wayne County, Newsome served as chief financial officer for the City of Flint, Michigan, helping to establish the recovery framework during the city's lead contamination water crisis.

Newsome holds a Master of Business Administration from Harvard University; Master of Science, Stanford University; and Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Arkansas.

"Our ongoing strategy is to focus on recruiting talent that can complement our team, and help take our company to the next level," said Fournier. "Hughey's wealth of operational knowledge and financial expertise, especially with large institutions, will be an excellent addition to our team's competencies and a key contributor to our overall plan for strategic growth."

About Piston Group

Piston Group, comprised of Piston Automotive, Irvin Automotive Products, Detroit Thermal Systems, and newly acquired A Lava & Son Co., is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. It designs, engineers, assembles and manufactures a wide variety of automotive parts and systems. Piston Group was founded in 1995 by industry magnate and former NBA champion Vinnie Johnson, and is one of the largest private, minority-owned automotive suppliers in North America.

Today, Piston Group employs nearly 10,000 people at more than 20 locations across North America. Last year, the firm posted revenues of $2.9 billion. Visit www.pistongroup.com for more information.

