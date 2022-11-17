Qingdao is Fully Committed to Establish a Pivot City of International Portal

QINGDAO, China, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qingdao establishes itself based on the opening-up, thrives upon the opening-up, and opening up to the outside world at a higher level is the key move for Qingdao to create new advantages for its development. Qingdao in Shandong Province has proposed "six city positionings" this year, of which establishing a pivot city of international portal plays an important role in further improving Qingdao's level of openness. The urban development orientation of a pivot city allows Qingdao to accelerate its integration into the new development pattern and serve it, and it is also an important promotion path for Qingdao to improve its urban energy level and achieve high-quality development.

In the next five years, Qingdao will promote the construction of a pivot city of international portal by improving the function of a comprehensive transportation hub, enhancing the capacity of investment and trade agglomeration, improving the energy level of major platforms regarding opening-up, and improving the level of international exchanges and cooperation. Recently, Qingdao has launched eight specific actions: smoothing portal channels, improving logistic system efficiency, achieving breakthroughs in investment attraction and expansion in economic and trade with foreign countries, improving the international consumption quality, empowering digital economy, enhancing platform of opening-up, and deepening international exchanges.

Especially at a time when foreign and international exchanges are becoming increasingly frequent, the pivot city of international portal is a center of trade, logistics and economy, and it is also a window for multicultural collision and integration. Relying on its unique endowment advantages, Qingdao is making every effort to shape the core competitiveness of pivot city of international portal. Qingdao's strategic superimposed advantages have become increasingly prominent, and major platforms of opening-up such as the China-SCO Local Economic and Trade Cooperation Demonstration Area and the Qingdao Area of China (Shandong) Pilot Free Trade Zone have been approved for construction, shouldering a major mission in deeply integrating into the Initiative "Belt and Road", playing an important role in promoting ecological protection and high-quality development of the Yellow River Basin, and assuming an important position in building an international comprehensive transportation hub. Qingdao Port connects more than 700 ports in more than 180 countries and regions, 4F-level Qingdao Jiaodong International Airport covers 126 cities around the world, and the efficient logistics system of "four ports linkage" by sea, land, air and rail has been continuously improved; the energy level of an open economy has been continuously improved, and its investment and trade cooperation has spread to 230 countries and regions. In 2021, Qingdao's import and export scale of goods ranked ninth in the country, the actual use of foreign capital ranked second among the municipalities with independent planning status, and 173 of the global Forbes Top500 enterprises have settled in total; The level of international exchanges in Qingdao has continued to improve, with 83 cities of friendship and cities of friendly cooperation, and it has been awarded the title of "Gold Medal City" by the World Bank for China's investment environment for many times.

Qingdao plans to establish a pivot city of international portal with high standards, further amplifies its advantages in building an open pattern of "Domestic and foreign linkage both at land and sea, Mutual assistance between the east and west", and opens up more development space for the high-quality construction of a socialist modern international metropolis in the new era.

