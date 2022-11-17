Safal Partners Appoints Malcolm Harden as Chief Growth Officer

HOUSTON, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Safal Partners ("Safal"), a mission-driven consulting firm focused on delivering world-class services and solutions to education and workforce clients, today announced the appointment of Malcolm Harden to its executive leadership team as Chief Growth Officer. In this role, Harden will be responsible for developing and implementing Safal's growth strategy, driving business development, sales, and alliance partnerships.

A recognized thought leader, Harden previously was Vice President and General Manager, Federal Partnerships, Microsoft Corporation. Earlier in his career, he served as Vice President, Strategic Operations, as well as Vice President, Innovation Programs and Technology Outreach, at CGI Inc.

"With nearly 30 years of experience in business and technology leadership, Malcolm is a proven, entrepreneurial leader who will help to drive our growth strategy and deliver mission-focused results for our clients," said Mukta Pandit, Founder and President of Safal Partners. "Throughout his career, Malcolm has demonstrated a record of producing exceptional and sustainable results, and we are excited to have his leadership at this pivotal time in in our company's growth trajectory as we continue to revolutionize public sector programs and services to catalyze positive societal change at scale," she said.

"I am thrilled to join the passionate team at Safal, a firm known for innovative, solutions-oriented outcomes for education and workforce clients," said Malcolm Harden, Chief Growth Officer of Safal Partners. "I look forward to helping Safal continue its momentum, bringing technology solutions, technical assistance, and strategic communications to advance programs and services for the company's diverse group of clients in the social sector," he said.

Harden currently serves as Executive Vice Chair of the American Council for Technology Industry Advisory Council (ACT-IAC) and was recognized as a 2019 Fed 100 Award winner. Additionally, he is active in the community, recently departing as a Board member for ThriveDC, a nonprofit organization providing nutrition and shelter to the homeless in Washington, DC.

Safal Partners is a mission-driven consulting firm focused on delivering world-class services and solutions to clients focused on education, apprenticeships, and career pathways across the nonprofit and government sectors. The result is the meaning of Safal: Good outcomes. For more information, please visit safalpartners.com.

