Simon Bolivar Foundation announces support for health programs for Venezuelan and other migrants in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru

HOUSTON, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simón Bolívar Foundation Inc., the 501(c)(3) nonprofit private foundation of CITGO Petroleum Corporation, is awarding up to $1.68 million in grant funding to seven qualified charitable organizations as part of its Colombia-Ecuador-Peru Humanitarian Health Grants program.

The call for grant applications for this charitable program, recognizing the vulnerable situation of Venezuelan and other migrants in the South American region, seeks to provide direct support to charitable projects that address the health needs of the vulnerable migrant community and host populations in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.

In 2021, the Foundation supported humanitarian health programs to assist Venezuelans and their families who left their country to search for better opportunities in Colombia.

Researchers for the Center for Disaster Philanthropy produced a report in 2021 titled "The Dangers of Forced Displacement: Chronic and Emerging Health Needs of Venezuelans in the Americas Region," which provides a robust case to expand the Foundation's activities to support more programs in Colombia, and also consider initiatives in Ecuador and Peru. These three countries have the largest number of Venezuelan migrants. See link here.

For this round of grants, the Foundation invited seventeen nonprofits from the three Latin American countries to submit concept notes. Following an evaluation that included their track record, implementation experience, and financial situation, among other relevant criteria, eleven applicants were invited to present grant proposals. The Foundation received eight proposals and, together with a volunteer advisory team, thoroughly evaluated each submission and awarded grants to seven projects, all subsequently approved by the Foundation's Board.

Highlighted below, the selected nonprofit organizations will develop urgently needed health and nutritional support projects for Venezuelan and other migrants in nearby countries, several of which aim to support and empower vulnerable mothers and children. The projects are estimated to benefit more than 30,000 people in need, including mothers and children, train more than 300 health professionals and provide more than 270,000 healthy and nutritious meals.

The original grant program was capped at $1 million; however, due to the high quality of the seven proposals, the Foundation quickly reassessed the scope and allocated additional funds to assist more people in need.

"…This new project, funded by the Simon Bolivar Foundation, is a critical investment in programs that directly improve the health and well-being of these migrants, as well as vulnerable Colombians." Said a program grant recipient.

Since the Simón Bolívar Foundation modified its mission in 2019, it has expanded its impact and number of beneficiaries by focusing on providing access to funding, capacity building, and empowering nonprofits that provide health services, medicines, nutrition support and well-being to vulnerable individuals in and from Venezuela.

Awarded Grant Project Highlights:

Program: Boosting the health and nutritional support of mothers and children in Colombia

Beneficiaries: An estimated 271,116 migrants and "caminantes" in Colombia

Duration: 12 months

Focus area: Provide healthy and nutritious meals to migrant families

Program: Children and Mother's Care Guajira

Beneficiaries: An estimated 5,500 vulnerable people in La Guajira, Colombia

Duration: 12 months

Focus Area: Provide quality healthcare to children and mothers

Program: Providing medical care services to vulnerable Venezuelan migrants and vulnerable host community residents in Guayaquil, Ecuador

Beneficiaries: An estimated 8,500 vulnerable people in Guayaquil, Ecuador

Duration: 12 months

Focus Area: Provide medical care services to Venezuelan migrants and host communities

Program: Community Health CARE (Capacity, Access, Reach, and Education)

Beneficiaries: An estimated 8,400 vulnerable people in Northern Colombia

Duration: 10 months

Focus Area: Provide medical care services to Venezuelans migrants and other vulnerable populations

Program: Exercising my right in inclusive health

Beneficiaries: An estimated 1,000 women, adolescents, and children in Santo Domingo City and Ibarra City, Ecuador

Duration: 12 months

Focus Area: Provide migrants with comprehensive care, supporting physical, mental, and social well-being

Program: Sembrando Salud – Increasing Access to Quality Nutrition and Healthcare for Vulnerable Venezuelan and Other Women and Children in Ecuador

Beneficiaries: An estimated 3,000 Venezuelan and other women and children in Quito, Ecuador

Duration: 12 months

Focus Area: Increase access to quality nutrition and healthcare

Program: Providing Quality Healthcare and Information for Venezuelan and other Women and Children in Peru

Beneficiaries: An estimated 5,500 Venezuelan and other women and children in Lima and La Libertad, Peru

Duration: 12 months

Focus Area: Provide quality healthcare and information for Venezuelan and other women and children

Please visit simonbolivarfoundation.org for more information.

About The Simón Bolívar Foundation

Simón Bolívar Foundation Inc. is the 501(c)(3) nonprofit, private foundation of CITGO Petroleum Corporation. The Foundation supports charitable initiatives, leverages existing resources, and provides charitable grants to qualified organizations to meet the immediate and long-term health needs of the most vulnerable individuals, particularly in and from Venezuela, with a special focus on the health and well-being of children and their mothers.

